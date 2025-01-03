A reporter’s video of her visit to the home of New Orleans terror suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar, now dead, has raised a long list of questions about investigators who visited the site, and why it was left unsecured for visitors to enter.

Video is from the New York Post’s Jennie Taer, who described how she entered, saw various “work stations” with “chemicals” and “electronics,” a Quran and other religious books as well as a prayer rug, and even the Department of Justice’s search warrant.

EXCLUSIVE TOUR of the NOLA terrorists home—- where we found a bomb-making station and a Quran open to a chilling passage about martyrdom @nyposthttps://t.co/LKV7npCOE5 pic.twitter.com/a1znIURjyM — Jennie Taer ️ (@JennieSTaer) January 2, 2025

“The head-scratching walk-through revealed a house reasonably intact despite an alleged search warrant being served,” explained a report at the Gateway Pundit.

That’s even though the structure “should have been a secure crime scene.”

Later, the report said, a Fox report said the bomb squad from the Harris County sheriff’s office was en route to “collect evidence.”

That report said, “Deputies just closed down the street in north Harris County where Shamsud-Din Jabbar was living. A source tells me HCSO bomb squad is on the way to collect evidence. This comes days later, when the door was left open and people were inside the home taking pictures and freely roaming around. Sources also say precursor chemicals were found inside the home when they first raided it, which are typically used for making home made explosives. The question now becomes why come back and collect evidence and not do this days ago?”

Fox’s Brooke Taylor then added, “An FBI spokesperson tells me, ‘I can confirm FBI Houston is currently at the north Harris County location conducting law enforcement activity. No acknowledgement or answers as to why this wasn’t treated as a secure crime scene all day yesterday, leaving people to roam freely with now potential evidence left behind.'”

Ultimately, the report said, “Journalist Breanna Morella said on social media the FBI had examined the location and “released it back to the property owner,” who has discretion to allow people in, or not.

UPDATE I just spoke to the FBI. The FBI says journalists were allowed to enter the New Orleans terrorist’s home after: “FBI Houston cleared the scene Thursday morning and released it back to the property owner. The property owner has discretion as to who they allow/don’t… pic.twitter.com/d0eblsekbn — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 3, 2025