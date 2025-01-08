Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrats’ failed candidate for House speaker, has mocked a Republican plan, already voiced by President-elect Donald Trump, that would provide for the United States again to be in charge of the Panama Canal, which originally was built by America.

Jeffries claimed, according to a report from the Washington Examiner, that, “House Democrats believe that we are not sent to Washington to invade Greenland, rename the Gulf of Mexico, or seize the Panama Canal by force.”

Those three options all have been discussed by Trump as he prepares to move into the White House and again work to enhance America’s security, and indeed, the security of the world.

The threat being addressed is China’s increasing influence over other nations through its various Belt and Road infrastructure investment plans, through which is routinely takes control of transportation routes and facilities by building the projects, and then running them.

Trump, in fact, has mentioned the concepts of America being in control of Greenland, and Canada joining the U.S., as various ways to enhance America’s security internationally. For example, a military base on Greenland would be only a short 2,000-mile flight from Moscow.

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said, “President Trump is right to consider repurchasing the Panama Canal. China’s interest in and presence around the canal is a cause for concern. America must project strength abroad – owning and operating the Panama Canal might be an important step towards a stronger America and a more secure globe.”

Johnson has introduced a bill that would empower Trump to negotiate over the canal management.

It also would have Trump report to Congress on the possible outcomes and ramifications.

Some Republicans long have objected to the agreement that provided Panama with supervision over the canal, as the U.S. built it and paid for it.

Panamanian officials said they own the canal … “every square meter.”