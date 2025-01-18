Retired NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro appeared on Fox Business Friday and predicted that the Trump administration will uncover unsettling truths about the FBI.

Trump on Thursday ordered the preservation of all relevant records for a potential corruption investigation. This, as he raised questions about the motivations and implications of the FBI’s actions after the agency suddenly discontinued its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. As the investigation into the FBI and its DEI shutdown begins, Mauro said that this could be just the start of a larger drama.

Federal law enforcement agencies and some of the local agencies, Mauro said, have decided that law enforcement is not their first priority.

“[But] social engineering is,” Mauro said.

“This is stuff that comes from the top when we had a rudderless executive, and very clearly it ends but I think this drama is just beginning, because I’m sure the Trump Administration has a good idea of what they see when they start turning the rocks over and it’s not going to be pretty.”

Mauro shed light on the situation and explained the significance of the preservation order.

“This is really developing into something that we didn’t see coming. The Trump administration has signaled that they were not going to be looking to engage in any lawfare or these sort of backwards-looking investigations,” Mauro said. “But this looks like they’re quite serious about it. When you put them on notice that they better not destroy any records, you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to see some sort of an initiation of a probe here.”

The closure of the FBI‘s DEI unit occurred just days before Trump’s inauguration, which prompted accusations of lawfare. However, Mauro said that the probe is likely justified given the FBI’s recent track record.

“I’m not saying that it’s not justified, just to be clear. What I meant by that is the fact that they’re going to initiate a probe. I think it is almost certainly justified in light of the fact that if you look at the FBI’s history here over the last four years, we’ve had things like the arrival of Tren de Aragua,” Mauro said, referring to the Venezuelan-based criminal organization. “We haven’t had one federal case relative to that agency, that group that I’ve seen. You could have had conspiracy cases of all sorts there. They turned a blind eye to that. At the same time, you had Jewish students on campus who couldn’t even get to class.”

The FBI confirmed on Thursday the closure of its DEI office.

“In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024,” an FBI spokesperson said in an emailed statement to The Hill.

This decision comes amid escalating criticism of DEI initiatives, particularly in the wake of a terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals and injuries to dozens more, authorities reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].