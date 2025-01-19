Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) secretly met with Joe Biden at his Delaware beach house and urged him to drop out of the 2024 race shortly before Trump was shot in the ear by would-be assassin Thomas Crooks on July 13.

Schumer traveled to Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach house on July 13 to bully him into dropping out of the 2024 race.

“When Mr. Schumer arrived at Mr. Biden’s beach house that summer day, he could hear the president shouting,” The New York Times reported.

According to the New York Times, after meeting with other top Democrats days earlier in the week, Schumer met with Biden as Trump would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was climbing a roof and positioning himself to take a kill shot at Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally.

Schumer told Joe Biden that top Democrats in the House and Senate had lost faith in him and warned if he lost to Trump, Democrats would lose the Senate and wouldn’t take back the House.

“If you run and you lose to Trump, and we lose the Senate, and we don’t get back the House, that 50 years of amazing, beautiful work goes out the window,” Schumer said, according to The Times. “But worse — you go down in American history as one of the darkest figures.”

“If I were you,” Mr. Schumer said to Biden around 5 o’clock in the evening on July 13, “I wouldn’t run, and I’m urging you not to run.”

Schumer told Biden that his internal pollsters gave him a 5 percent chance of winning against Trump.

Biden reportedly asked Schumer if he thinks Kamala Harris could actually win.

Shortly after Schumer’s warning to Joe Biden, at 6:11 pm, Trump miraculously survived an assassination attempt.

President Trump was shot in the ear after he turned his head at the last millisecond to look at a chart on illegal immigration.

Oh my fucking God pic.twitter.com/joE9pxeEGO — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) July 13, 2024

About a week later, Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Kamala Harris.

Harris lost in a landslide to Trump.

The New York Times reported:

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York sat in the foyer of President Biden’s Rehoboth Beach house, tired and tense. He had not slept the night before, and on the four-hour drive from Brooklyn to Delaware, he had rehearsed out loud what he planned to say, reviewing notecards as he prepared for what he thought might be the most high-stakes speech he would ever give, to an audience of one. It was July 13, 2024, a humid summer afternoon just before four o’clock, and Mr. Schumer, the Democratic leader of the Senate, was about to make a blunt case to Mr. Biden that he needed to drop his bid for a second term. If there were a secret ballot among Democratic senators, Mr. Schumer would tell the president, no more than five would say he should continue running. Mr. Biden’s own pollsters assessed that he had about a 5 percent chance of prevailing against Donald J. Trump, Mr. Schumer would tell him — information that was apparently news to the president. And if the president refused to step aside, the senator would argue, the consequences for Democrats and Mr. Biden’s own legacy after a half-century of public service would be catastrophic.

