(BREITBART) – During an interview Friday on Fox News’s America’s Newsroom, O’Leary said, “Right now, $20 billion’s on the table. Cash.” O’Leary said in March that he or another American would buy TikTok to keep it from being shut down, per Breitbart News.

He stated at the time, “It [is] not going to get banned. I’m going to buy it. Somebody will buy it. It won’t be Meta and Google. A regulator will stop that. A syndicate will be formed. I’d like to be involved obviously. What I would do is form a bipartisan committee, an advisory committee for 18 months. Go to them and say to them, how much will you let me keep of the Chinese?”

There have been strong opinions regarding a potential ban of TikTok as users, who are mostly teenagers and young adults, do not want access interrupted or restricted, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.