A handful of Colorado Republicans in the state legislature have registered a protest vote by refusing to join the certification of the 2024 election.

According to Denver Gazette, Reps. Ken DeGraaf and Scott Bottoms of Colorado Springs, Brandi Bradley of Littleton, Stephanie Luck of Penrose, Ron Weinberg of Loveland, and Representative-elect Larry Don Suckla of Cortez refused to join the majority in the state House in certifying the results.

They explained a problem created by the state secretary of state’s office made it impossible to determine the results were accurate.

Secretary of State Jen Griswold admitted that some passwords to the state’s voting machines were posted online for weeks in a spreadsheet.

The calamity came to the attention of the public when Republicans noticed the problem and called out Griswold.

She blamed an office employee.

And while an investigation was sought, the local prosecutor refused to bring any charges for the violation of election protocol.

A Democrat, Andrew Boesenecker, from Fort Collins, said in the report a law firm’s investigation found there was no tampering with the voting machines.

A majority of the House members, and the Senate unanimously, adopted the results.