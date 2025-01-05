Joe Biden spit in the face of every American on Saturday as he awarded Hillary Clinton and George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Other undeserving recipients include Bill Nye the [Communist] science guy, Denzel Washington, Anna Wintour and Chef Jose Andres, the man who was photographed with would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh.

“José Andrés is a renowned Spanish-American culinary innovator who popularized tapas in the United States. His World Central Kitchen provides large-scale relief to communities affected by natural disasters and conflict around the world,” Biden said in a press release.

Biden is just rubbing it in our faces now.

In September federal prosecutors charged Ryan Routh with attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate after he pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

Ryan Routh was previously charged with two federal gun crimes: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession (max penalty of 15 years in prison and $250,000 fine), and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number (max penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine).

Ryan Routh traveled near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course and his Mar-a-Lago residence multiple times in the month leading up to his arrest.

Routh set up a sniper’s nest in the shrubbery outside the perimeter of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach.

In the area of the tree line from which Routh fled, agents found a Go-Pro, two backpacks, a loaded SKS-style, 7.62×39 caliber rifle with a scope, and a black plastic bag containing food.

One of the backpacks contained ceramic tiles police believe could have been used as a shield/body armor.

Ryan Routh pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from his attempted assassination against President Trump.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.