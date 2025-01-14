(FOX BUSINESS) — The popular coffee chain Starbucks is putting the kibosh on its open door policy, and will now only welcome paying customers to hang out and utilize the restrooms at its stores.

In a letter directed to store managers and above, which the company provided to Fox News Digital, Starbucks executive vice president and president of Starbucks North America Sara Trilling noted, “we are establishing a new code of conduct that will be displayed in every store. This is common practice, and makes clear that our spaces, including our cafes, patios and restrooms, are for use by paying customers and our partners.”

The coffee company’s move to limit the use of its faciliites to paying customers represents an about-face from its previous policy.