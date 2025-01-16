(DAILY MAIL U.K.) – State Farm has pulled its commercial from next month’s Super Bowl broadcast after receiving fierce criticism following the outbreak of the Los Angeles wildfires.

The major American insurance company has sparked fury amongst California homeowners this month amid the fires, which have destroyed thousands of homes and killed an estimated 25 people.

Just months before the devastating inferno broke out, State Farm made the controversial decision to revoke fire coverage for tens of thousands of residents in the state, leaving many in a state of crisis after their properties were turned to rubble.