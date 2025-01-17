A pro-Trump state senator in Georgia, thrown to the ground and arrested for going to the legislature to hear a state of the state address from the governor, is thanking Georgians for their support at this time.

He’s also thanking hospital staff for examining his hand that was injured when he was thrown to the floor.

There’s been no confirmation on whether charges will result from him being confronted by, blocked by, thrown to the ground by, and arrested, by officials in the legislature.

“Thank you to all the patriots who have shown their support today. I have a Constitutional duty and will be back in the legislature tomorrow,” he said.

Update from Senator Moore. Thank you to all the patriots who have shown their support today. I have a Constitutional duty and will be back in the legislature tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kyIQXNfr1u — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) January 16, 2025

WND had reported when the attack followed orders that he be barred from the House floor by an “anti-Trump” Georgia House speaker.

It apparently was not a “House” session that Moore tried to attend, but the state of the state address from Gov. Brian Kemp.

He was slammed to the floor by police and arrested.

Pro-Trump Georgia State Senator @realColtonMoore, who took down corrupt DA Fani Willis last year, was pushed to the ground and arrested while attempting to attend the State of the State session. He is being held in an Atlanta jail. pic.twitter.com/lbYKyYE7KN — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 16, 2025

BREAKING: Colton Moore, a pro-Trump Georgia State Senator, just got handcuffed & arrested by the RINO House Speaker after he tried to attend the State of the State session to do his job. Moore tried to enter the Chamber and got physically blocked from entering. They stationed… pic.twitter.com/DE4dFlK1TH — George (@BehizyTweets) January 16, 2025

Senator Colton Moore, who exposed and defeated corrupt District Attorney Fani Willis last year, has been arrested by the Anti-Trump Speaker of the Georgia House. Colton is being held in the same Atlanta jail as President Trump. We are working to ensure his expedient release.… pic.twitter.com/hRA2gM54FD — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) January 16, 2025

Moore had been punished with banishment for commenting on the career, negatively, of the late House Speaker David Ralston.

He also had been dropped from the Senate Republican Caucus over his demands for a special legislative session to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who hired her paramour at the cost of $600,000 in tax money to create a failed organized crime case against President-elect Donald Trump.

She’s still trying to move forward on that case, even though she and her paramour both have been thrown off the case by higher courts for the appearance of impropriety.

Social media video and explanations document how Moore “just got handcuffed & arrested by the RINO House Speaker after he tried to attend the State of the State session to do his job.”

The report said, “Moore tried to enter the Chamber and got physically blocked from entering. They stationed cops and guards outside the door, and when he tried to get in, they wrestled him to the ground (LITERAL ASSAULT). Moore got suspended from the GOP Caucus last year after he called for the impeachment of Fani Willis. The State establishment led by Brian Kemp decided to put a target on his back because his advocacy to impeach Willis embarrassed them on a national stage. What just happened is super unconstitutional, and people need to get locked up.”

Moore had told an officer “This is a joint session of the General Assembly. Your House rules do not apply. I’m going into the chamber.”

Moore then was pushed to the ground and surrounded by state patrol officers.

Moore’s comments about Ralston came when there was a plan to name a building at a university in his memory. Moore’s opinion of Ralston? “One of the most corrupt Georgia leaders that we are ever going to see in my lifetime.”

Then-House Speaker Jon Burn claimed Moore was saying “some of the vilest that you can make about a good man” and ordered him banned from the House floor.

Moore’s response was, “I will NEVER back down. I will ALWAYS speak the truth and represent the people of Northwest Georgia as their trusted America First Senator.”

Georgia Republican chairman Josh McKoon said the arrest was “deeply” disappointing and he was “shocked” Moore was taken into custody.

“It was not only legally appropriate to admit him to today’s proceedings — it was simply the right thing to do,” McKoon said. “Our focus should be on the excellent agenda being outlined by Governor Kemp today to continue to make Georgia the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family — not internal conflicts.”