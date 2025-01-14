(WASHINGTON STAND) — The more often Americans attend virtually any Christian denomination, as well as Jewish services, the more likely they are to adopt conservative political views, according to a recent statistical analysis. “The more Democrats go to church, the more they look like Republicans,” states the study.

“Being politically liberal and being highly religious are just not compatible,” wrote Ryan Burge, an associate professor of Political Science at Eastern Illinois University and research director for Faith Counts. “Among white people who never attend: 45% are liberal. Among weekly+ attenders: 11% are liberal. That same pattern is there for every single racial group.”

Even attending church only once a year moves Americans further to the right of the political spectrum: More than one-third (36%) of annual church attendees are conservative, while one in four is liberal. More regular attendance makes believers more conservative. Only 4% of weekly churchgoers hold “very liberal” political views, while 23% are “very conservative” and another 29% are conservative.