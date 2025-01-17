Leftists running school districts in many places across America have adopted some extremist ideas these days, including transgenderism – especially after the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration spent four years promoting it.

And sometimes they’ve used their positions to selection materials that indoctrinate children with such ideologies. Sometimes they let parents opt their children out of what the families consider offensive material, but not always.

And in one of those cases, the Supreme Court now will intervene.

It is Becket that confirmed the high court agreed to decide whether parents can opt their children out of such teaching in one Maryland district.

“Cramming down controversial gender ideology on three-year-olds without their parents’ permission is an affront to our nation’s traditions, parental rights, and basic human decency,” explained Becket senior counsel Eric Baxter.

“The court must make clear: parents, not the state, should be the ones deciding how and when to introduce their children to sensitive issues about gender and sexuality.”

The case being taken up by the court is Mahmoud v. Taylor, involving the Montgomery County, Md., Board of Education, which “took away parental notice and opt-outs for storybooks” that celebrate “gender transitioning, pride parades, and pronoun preferences with kids as young as three and four.”

Becket’s report said older students can opt out when similar topics are introduced during high school health class.

But not in the early grades, so Becket has been representing families of Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths who challenged the board’s edict.

The school “inclusivity” promotions were announced in 2022 for students in pre-K through fifth grade, and, Becket explained, they “champion controversial ideology around gender and sexuality.”

“For example, one book tasks three and four-year-olds to search for images from a word list that includes ‘intersex flag,’ ‘drag queen,’ ‘underwear,’ ‘leather,’ and the name of a celebrated LGBTQ activist and sex worker,” Becket explained.

Teachers are told to claim to children that physicians “guess” about a newborn’s sex.

Then the board specifically revoked all notice and opt-out opportunities for parents.

“The school board has pushed inappropriate gender indoctrination on our children instead of focusing on the fundamental areas of education that they need to thrive,” said Grace Morrison, of Kids First, an association of parents and teachers advocating for notice and opt-outs.

“I pray the Supreme Court will stop this injustice, allow parents to raise their children according to their faith, and restore common sense in Maryland once again.”

The justices are expected to hear the case later this spring.