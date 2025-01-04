(FOX NEWS) – A suspected illegal immigrant was arrested in South Carolina on Thursday after officials say he made a fake bomb threat during a traffic stop which ultimately led to a section of Interstate 85 being shut down for nearly five hours.

Ahmad Jamal Khamees Alhendi, 28, was stopped at around 2:45 p.m. by state transport police for having a missing license plate on his tractor trailer, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety (SCDPS).

That’s when Alhendi told a police officer that there was an explosive device inside the commercial vehicle.