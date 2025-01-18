It’s just about time for Inauguration weekend 2025. I’m excited to say I’ll be there to witness history.

And guess who’s back in charge?

Donald J. Trump, the legend, is about to take back the White House and the entire U.S. government, from the deep state, D.C. swamp, the radical communist traitors of the Democrat Party and their brain-dead, illegitimate puppet President Joe Biden.

We all know Trump’s first orders of business: secure the border; begin the largest mass deportation in world history; end the “Green New Deal” madness and make America energy-independent again; and free the Jan. 6 political hostages.

That’s one great heck of a first day!

And of course, Trump has already changed the course of history before he even takes the oath of office. In an exact repeat of the Iranian release of U.S. hostages 44 years ago, at the moment of Ronald Reagan’s inauguration, Hamas just agreed to a ceasefire deal and to release the hostages only days before Trump takes the oath of office.

As Yogi Berra would say, “It’s deja vu all over again.”

Hamas released those hostages for one reason only – there’s a new sheriff in town. Hamas (and their boss, Iran) are scared to death Trump will blow them all back to the dark ages. Trump gets 100% of the credit, even though he hasn’t even taken office yet. Simply amazing.

This is going to be a presidency for the record books!

As I’ve always predicted – Trump isn’t like anyone else in history. Any other president in his second term would be a “lame duck.” Trump will be the opposite. The fact that he never has to run again will make him all-powerful and unstoppable.

Trump will do all the right things he’s always wanted to do, and we need to do, to make America great again and our economy great again, unencumbered by worrying about what his critics think. Since he’s never going to run again, the critics don’t matter.

But there are two things Trump can do that will stand out above everything else. Two things that will raise Trump’s status from legend to G.O.A.T – the greatest of all time! And as a bonus, these two things will make America great again – FOREVER.

No. 1 has already begun. Trump needs to end federal income taxes and eliminate the IRS. If he can do that, he becomes the greatest and most beloved president in history, hands down.

How does Trump do that? Well, he’s already started. He just announced the ERS – “the External Revenue Service.” That’s clearly the future replacement for the IRS. The ERS doesn’t harass American citizens. It only goes after foreign countries to collect tariffs. A large portion of our taxes will be paid by foreign countries, not the American people. Bravo.

Eventually, Trump should eliminate the IRS entirely and replace federal income taxes, and payroll taxes, and business taxes (which all get paid by you and me), and capital gains taxes, and estate taxes, with a fair tax (which is a tax only on what you buy), combined with tariffs.

Taxes will never again be paid out of your income. Taxes will never again be deducted out of your paycheck. What you take home is 100% yours. And now add in the savings from never needing to hire a CPA or tax lawyer ever again.

If Trump can make that happen, he will be the most beloved president in history.

Why can’t we run this country without income taxes? My home state of Nevada has no income tax. Texas has no income tax. Florida has no income tax. Tennessee has no income tax. What do they all have in common? They are the fastest-growing states in America for decades, and they have the best economies in America. Everyone is moving to those states.

If Trump is able to kill income tax and the IRS in “one fell swoop,” and pay a large portion of our taxes from tariffs on foreign countries, our economy will explode – our citizens will be the wealthiest ever. America will be the envy of the world.

So, what’s the second thing Trump can do that is even more important than eliminating income taxes?

As of four days from now, Trump is in control of the DOJ, FBI, CIA and NSA. He has the ability to investigate anyone and anything.

It’s time to PROVE the 2020 election was stolen.

It’s time to prove Trump won that presidential election, and Democrats stole it. And Joe Biden was therefore an illegitimate president. Which means everything Biden signed into law is now null and void.

But it’s not just the presidency. It’s time to prove Democrats have stolen hundreds of House and Senate races since at least 2018.

Once Trump proves all of that with his DOJ lawyers, and FBI agents, and government investigators, and forensic accountants, Trump needs to bring all the evidence to the American people and make them understand their entire country, and government, and trillions of dollars in spending and government contracts were all stolen by a president and senators and congressmen who stole their seats and therefore had no authority to pass these bills or spend our money.

It’s all “fruit of the poisonous tree.” Therefore, it’s all null and void.

Then it’s time to arrest all those involved – and not just the criminal perpetrators of this massive voter fraud but all the congressmen and senators who are sitting in stolen seats.

And of course, Trump must pass strict voting laws to make sure this can never happen again. Every single vote in America must be numbered and tracked just like a FedEx package and matched to the voter – who must show government-issued photo ID, plus thumbprint, to prove it belongs to them.

If Trump can do these two things – eliminate income taxes and voter fraud – he will make America prosperous again and make elections fair and honest again, and those two things will make America great again, FOREVER.

And then Trump goes down in history as the G.O.A.T.

The greatest legend and the greatest president who has ever lived.