Skip to content
Menu
Commentary
Commentators
2024 Election
Congress
White House
Supreme Court & Constitution
Military and National Security
Lawfare
Cartoons
Border & Immigration
Economy
The Media
Islam
The States
Latin America
Europe
Africa
Israel and Mideast
Asia
UN and Globalism
American Culture Wars
Crime and Punishment
Scandals
Tech and AI
Science and Pharma
Environment
Business
Education
Life, Faith and Family
Food
Sports
Diversions
What we stand for
How you can help
Free News Alerts
Special Reports
Go Ad-Free
Log In
Est. 1997
Monday, Jan. 6, 2025
Menu
Commentary
Commentators
2024 Election
Congress
White House
Supreme Court & Constitution
Military and National Security
Lawfare
Cartoons
Border & Immigration
Economy
The Media
Islam
The States
Latin America
Europe
Africa
Israel and Mideast
Asia
UN and Globalism
American Culture Wars
Crime and Punishment
Scandals
Tech and AI
Science and Pharma
Environment
Business
Education
Life, Faith and Family
Food
Sports
Diversions
What we stand for
How you can help
Free News Alerts
Special Reports
Go Ad-Free
Log In
Est. 1997
Monday, Jan. 6, 2025
‘The Dark Knight’ is OVERRATED
By
Matt Walsh
January 5, 2025
Media Vault
Leave a Comment
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Close
Commentary
Commentators
2024 Election
Congress
White House
Supreme Court & Constitution
Military and National Security
Lawfare
Cartoons
Border & Immigration
Economy
The Media
Islam
The States
Latin America
Europe
Africa
Israel and Mideast
Asia
UN and Globalism
American Culture Wars
Crime and Punishment
Scandals
Tech and AI
Science and Pharma
Environment
Business
Education
Life, Faith and Family
Food
Sports
Diversions
What we stand for
How you can help
Free News Alerts
Special Reports
Go Ad-Free
Log In
Search
Featured articles
January 5, 2025
Big Pharma Is Ruling The United States | Shawn Ryan
John Anderson Media
January 5, 2025
Trump’s Future Deal With Russia | Victor Davis Hanson
John Anderson Media
January 5, 2025
Trump’s Support Of Israel | Victor Davis Hanson
John Anderson Media