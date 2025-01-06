(Note: Thank you for supporting American businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits WND. We appreciate your support!)
The months leading up to the 2024 election saw the vast majority of precious metals companies invoke fear of a Kamala Harris victory to drive sales of gold and silver that were priced well above market value. It was lucrative at the time, but their prognostications of a “Kamala Crash” were upended by the election results.
Genesis Gold Group took a very different approach. They aren’t just a faith-driven precious metals company. They were unabashed supporters of Donald Trump’s election campaign and fully expected him to win which is why they’re uniquely positioned to help Americans take advantage of the coming administration’s economic policies.
“Everything has played out how we anticipated, from Trump’s historic victory to the immediate drop in precious metals prices to what we’re seeing now,” said Jonathan Rose, CEO of Genesis Gold Group. “The mix of metals that we prepared for our clients is ideal to hedge against the geopolitical upheaval that is coming.”
As America First policies take shape, it’s important for patriots to position their wealth and retirement to take full advantage of what’s to come. But before things stabilize, it seems clear the Biden-Harris regime’s “landmines” are having their toll.
President Trump’s policies, particularly tariffs, combined with likely interest rate cuts are poised to make gold and silver prices soar. Gold is coming off one of its strongest weeks in over a year. Turbulence in Ukraine is among the reasons, but Rose is looking at a variety of scenarios that can benefit Americans who engage in tax-free rollovers and transfers into a Genesis Gold IRA.
“Nobody has a crystal ball but we do have a tremendously accurate roadmap and it’s pointing to long-term stability with certain types of gold and silver,” Rose said. “Even if cooler heads prevail in the hotspots across the globe, the ballooning national debt is going to trigger carnage in most markets. Gold and silver are the ideal safe havens that make sense given everything that’s happening.”
The time to make a move is now, according to investor Mark Spitznagel. He recently told the Economic Times that his hedge fund is positioning against the stock market.
He’s not alone. The record peaks that have been attained over the past couple of years are warning bells of a “ticking time-bomb” that could manifest as a near-future crash.
“President Trump is inheriting an ugly economy and it will take time for his policies to fix things,” Rose said. “But just as his first term saw gold prices skyrocket 51%, we expect precious metals to respond similarly with his second term.”
Genesis Gold Group specializes in helping Americans protect their wealth or retirement with Genesis Gold IRAs backed by physical precious metals. Conscientious Americans can learn more by requesting their free, definitive Wealth Protection Guide.