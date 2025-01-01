PALM BEACH, Florida – President-elect Donald Trump is now reacting to the “pure evil” in New Orleans after a pickup truck plowed through a crowd of New Year’s celebrators early Wednesday morning, killing at least ten and injuring dozens of others, with the driver, 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, ultimately shot to death.

President Donald Trump posts a statement about the New Orleans terrorist attack on NYE that killed 10 people and injured dozens more. The suspect, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, was killed on scene after engaging in gunfire with the police. The truck he used reportedly… pic.twitter.com/EhVPEFesp6 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 1, 2025

The Advocate reports a “source said Jabbar was carrying an ISIS flag in the truck, and authorities have said he was dressed in military gear.” There are also reportedly other suspects involved.

He was also reportedly carrying a Glock and a rifle.

The truck had a Texas license plate, and it was reportedly tracked crossing America’s southern border into Eagle Pass, Texas, two days prior to the attack.

Horrific footage from New Orleans what appears to be a terrorist attack. A truck rammed through a crowd celebrating new year’s & the attacker came out of it shooting. The attacker has been neutralized. It appears that there is a flag on the back of truck but it’s covered up… pic.twitter.com/xTOHT6wz2T — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) January 1, 2025

“When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true,” Trump began.

“The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department.

“The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!”

Alex Jones of Infowars posted: “Fox News is reporting the New Orleans killer came through Eagle Pass, Texas 2 days ago. In the photo below the ‘suspect’ can be seen lying dead on the ground after being shot dead by police. The look of this guy shouts terrorist.”

BREAKING Fox News is reporting the New Orleans killer came through Eagle Pass, Texas 2 days ago. In the photo below the “suspect” can be seen lying dead on the ground after being shot dead by police. The look of this guy shouts terrorist. pic.twitter.com/S1JJlqLzzP — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 1, 2025

“Shut the border down!!!” urged U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on X. “Who did our government bomb lately that is taking it out on innocent Americans?”

New Orleans terrorist attacker is said to have come across the border in Eagle Pass TWO DAYS AGO!!! Shut the border down!!! Who did our government bomb lately that is taking it out on innocent Americans? pic.twitter.com/EsD2UVuR5J — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 1, 2025

President Joe Biden also released a statement on the bloodshed: “I have been continually briefed since early this morning by federal law enforcement leadership and my homeland security team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight.

Police have confirmed the identity of the radical Islamic terrorist who killed 10 and injured dozens in New Orleans after driving a truck through a crowd and opening fire. His name is Shamsud Din Jabbar and he is 42-years-old. Sources also say there was an ISIS flag on his… pic.twitter.com/qjiIJyPp13 — Right Winged Angel (@RightWngdAngel) January 1, 2025

“The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury. I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind.

Statement from the FBI on the situation in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/B3TskTJyUc — FBI (@FBI) January 1, 2025

“I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.”

Still unclear is whether or not the attacker was driving the vehicle when it crossed the U.S. border.

Sad

12 dead and 30 injured after a terrorist driver plowed his car and then got out and fired his weapon at the crowd celebrating new year in Bourbon Street, New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/bSrJYG1ixg — Tulsi For President (@TulsiPotus) January 1, 2025

LaToya Cantrell, mayor of New Orleans, declared the incident a “terrorist attack,” and the FBI is now the lead agency investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Former FBI Special Agent Chris Swecker told Fox News Digital that New Orleans has “always been a problematic police department.”

“This type of event is indeed predictable, and it is fundamental that you protect the highest concentration of people at the event. You have to question how a truck got through the perimeter. I can see a lone gunman getting through, it’s hard to fathom a truck breaching that perimeter. I suspect they were protecting the perimeter with wooden barriers,” Swecker said.

“I can guarantee you in Times Square last night they were protecting that perimeter with vehicles and solid objects. Security is a tough thing when you haven’t had an event like this in your Venue in a while but the fact is this has happened twice in New Orleans since 2017,” he added.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said: “A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.”

“Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., also lamented the tragic incident, saying New Orleans “will rise again, stronger and more united.”

“I commend the swift actions of the New Orleans Police Department and federal law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to neutralize the threat and secure the area. Their bravery and dedication prevented further loss of life. As we continue to learn more about this tragedy, including the motive behind such senseless violence, I am committed to working with local and federal authorities to ensure justice for the victims and to strengthen measures that safeguard our communities against acts of terror,” he indicated.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews