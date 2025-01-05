It was big news that President Joe Biden awarded George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom over the weekend, the highest decoration a U.S. civilian can receive, intended for individuals who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Past recipients have included great Americans from Helen Keller, Neil Armstrong and Martin Luther King Jr. to Antonin Scalia, Rush Limbaugh and Billy Graham.

So, what has George Soros done to deserve the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Soros’ name is typically preceded by the words “billionaire philanthropist,” but that already poses a problem. Philanthropists donate money and property to needy individuals and institutions for the purpose of advancing human welfare, security and happiness. Indeed, with its anthro root, philanthropy literally means “love of mankind.”

For decades, however, Hungarian-born left-wing “billionaire philanthropist” George Soros – to get right down to it – has supported, advocated and bankrolled everything subversive, destructive and evil.

During the Biden administration, Soros’ name has most often been heard in conjunction with funding dozens of radically pro-criminal district attorneys across America, many of them household names due to the spectacular explosion in violent crime they have enabled: “Soros DA Larry Krasner” (Philadelphia), “Soros DA Kim Foxx” (Chicago), “Soros DA Chesa Boudin” (San Francisco) and scores of others, from George Gascon (Los Angeles) to Marilyn Mosby (Baltimore) to Kim Gardner (St. Louis), 75 in all – each elected because of massive infusions of Soros cash into their campaigns. In turn, the “Soros DAs” have transformed America’s most beautiful, dynamic and storied cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing murder, rape, robbery, rioting, arson, drug abuse, wild mass-shoplifting episodes and other mayhem, leading not only to widespread property loss, suffering and death, but also to major exoduses by those with the means to relocate.

Of course, the most notorious and high-profile examples of Soros-funded legal chaos involve the lawfare cases against President Donald Trump, including New York’s Soros-funded Attorney General Letitia James (who openly campaigned on a promise to prosecute Trump) and Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose bizarre case against Trump has resulted in the judge demanding to sentence Trump just days before he is inaugurated as America’s 47th president.

And yet, radical-progressive prosecutors constitute just one recent manifestation of Soros’ “philanthropy.”

He funds efforts to legalize dangerous drugs, he supports euthanasia and assisted suicide, and he funds Black Lives Matter. He is for socialism and globalism and open borders and “defunding the police.” He’s for devaluing America’s currency – once telling the Financial Times that “an orderly decline of the dollar is actually desirable” – even though that amounts to an outright theft of Americans’ life savings and investments. He favors the destruction of American sovereignty in favor of “global governance.” He doesn’t like Israel and has supported her enemies. He detests fair elections and truthful news coverage, and indeed funds organizations that daily attack the only free press America currently has (including Soros-funded attacks on WND and this writer).

In short, if it’s immoral, subversive and anti-American, Soros favors, organizes and funds it. If it’s noble and freedom-producing, like free markets, fair elections and constitutional government, he sets up and funds organizations to undermine and destroy it.

Why? What is really going on inside the mind and soul of George Soros?

‘Messianic fantasies … the creator of everything’

Even though conservatives generally regard him as akin to the evil emperor in “Star Wars,” the “Empire’s” shadowy and malevolent behind-the-scenes power, George Soros simultaneously represents the lifeblood – indeed, life itself – to hundreds of organizations on the far left. They see him as a messianic figure, a revered leader, a godfather – almost a god, who provides good things for his children.

Indeed, Soros admits he wants to re-create the world in his image – like a god. That characterization is not opinion, hyperbole or rhetorical flourish: Living out “messianic fantasies” and openly likening himself to a “some kind of god” is precisely how George Soros – ironically, an atheist and self-hating Jew – describes himself in his more candid moments.

“I fancied myself as some kind of god,” Soros once wrote. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.”

When the British online newspaper The Independent asked Soros to explain these extraordinary statements, he responded: “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.”

As Rachel Ehrenfeld and Shawn Macomber wrote in a revealing Los Angeles Times op-ed, “George Soros: The ‘God’ Who Carries Around Some Dangerous Demons”:

Soros has proved that with the vast resources of money at his command he has the ability to make the once unthinkable acceptable. His work as a self-professed “amoral” financial speculator has left millions in poverty when their national currencies were devaluated, and he pumped so much cash into shaping former Soviet republics to his liking that he has bragged that the former Soviet empire is now the “Soros Empire.” Now he’s turned his eye on the internal affairs of the United States. Today’s U.S., he writes in his latest book, “The Bubble of American Supremacy,” is a “threat to the world,” run by a Republican Party that is the devil child of an unholy alliance between “market fundamentalists” and “religious fundamentalists.” We have become a “supremacist” nation. … Despite his reputation as an international philanthropist, Soros remains candid about his true charitable tendencies. “I am sort of a deus ex machina,” Soros told the New York Times in 1994. “I am something unnatural. I’m very comfortable with my public persona because it is one I have created for myself. It represents what I like to be as distinct from what I really am. You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’m very much self-centered.” Soros was more succinct when he explained his life philosophy to biographer Michael Kaufman. “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact,” he said.

Yet Soros’ remarkable visions – many would say delusions – don’t end there, as Ehrenfeld and Macomber explain:

“Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad,” Soros once confided on British television. “In fact, my grandfather was actually paranoid. I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only has George Soros succumbed to a form of madness, but he’s been imposing his insanity on the United States of America. And that is precisely why Joe Biden awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom: Soros has mightily helped Biden (and the neo-Marxist lunatics behind him) push a once-great nation ever further into social, economic, governmental, legal, moral and spiritual chaos.

After all, Soros’ proclamation in his 1995 book, “Soros on Soros” – “I do not accept the rules imposed by others. … And in periods of regime change, the normal rules don’t apply” – amounts to a moral code of total lawlessness and blind arrogance. And it is precisely this “the-normal-rules-don’t-apply-to-me” philosophy that has been embraced not only by Soros, but by the entire America-destroying leftist ruling regime, on top of which the puppet Biden has been precariously perched for four years.

So, of course he must pay homage to his godfather and benefactor, George Soros – the super-wealthy atheist with “potent messianic fantasies” who admits he’s a “self-centered” “nut” with “fantasies about being God.”