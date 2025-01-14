The presidency’s revolving door swings with relentless precision every four years, on Jan. 20. An “out with the old and in with the new” attempt at moving our country forward. Past ideas being reviewed, replaced with new directions and proposals expectantly resolving old problems and failures.

It’s incumbent on any leader to leave his charge better than when he arrived; making poor decisions in his final months would be deemed irresponsible, unprofessional, careless, even unpatriotic.

Yet Joe Biden has seen the numbers on the government’s credit card not as a limit, but as a goal – one to be swiftly achieved through unscrupulous expenditures, as his time of destructive change draws closer to a long overdue conclusion.

Biden’s tenure as chief executive has been replete with list after extensive list of non-achievements – wasteful, unsuccessful and unwise investments in America.

We’ve seen billions allocated and spent for EV charging stations, part of the administration’s “Green New Steal,” promoting profits and prosperity for well-wishing climate donors. Billions of dollars returning only eight charging stations of the 500,000 promised.

At those few added charging stations, the self-aggrandizing sound of one hand clapping is underwhelming as Washington applauds its constant failures. We have witnessed major problems with the left hand unaware of the right hand’s inefficient, ineffective meandering through a maze of red tape and incompetence.

Federal Highway Administration head Shailen Bhatt tells us that adding EV charging stations “couldn’t even be deployed at rest stops under existing federal highway rules” – a part of some obscure paper shuffler’s career-enhancing dream project no doubt.

Then there were the billions distributed to provide 100% internet access to Americans – but the number of new subscribers in this program? Zip, zero, none. They say it takes time, but with seemingly unlimited funds and a nation of job seekers, combining those two attributes should lead to accelerated progress and accomplishment.

Did you enjoy that $12 million Las Vegas pickleball court? Did you get a pay raise when your company secured part of the recent $7.1 billion Biden rushed out for weapons from the Pentagon’s stockpiles, spending those funds obligated before Trump is sworn in? And Ukraine’s failing war for freedom? Be it worthwhile or not to America, that money had to be spent. Better hurry, Joe, the clock’s ticking.

There’s another $2.2 billion available for weapons systems on long-term contracts with recent smaller packages of around $200 to $300 million each. It’s only money – we can print or borrow more.

President Biden signed off on $5 billion in infrastructure projects as he heads for the revolving exit to his future life beyond the Oval. Some taxes are destined to enter the sucking vacuum of “rail safety,” which hasn’t improved in decades despite our ongoing assistance. All should know, taxpayers’ constant support hasn’t mitigated 30 rail incidents per day in the U.S.. Maybe money spent on a real secretary of transportation would yield less DEI and more safety and efficiency in the rail and airline industries.

One might ask, how long can we survive constant wage increases – stopping when everyone is making $30, $40, $50/hour? Biden’s executive order just increased federal wages to $17.75 on Jan. 1 as companies outbid each other for employees seeking even higher wages filling cushy work-at-home positions.

In Biden’s waning weeks of wandering, Friday saw his broadest and strictest package of sanctions imposed on Russian oil production and exports yet. He consistently avoided and loosened sanctions on Venezuela, Iran and Russia, and yet, in a last-minute scurry to undermine any Trump victory on gas prices, chose to “get tough” and drive-up oil prices for Americans.

Catering to leftist loyalists, he disrupted financial lives by preventing offshore drilling of oil and natural gas across 625 million acres of oceans – again, causing America to pay more, becoming a petroleum slave to countries around the world – a policy to be undone by President Trump but inefficiently wasting time and resources of government officials and companies dealing with a constantly moving goal line of compliance.

In the midst of his travels and naps, Biden diverted more than $4.5 billion to “critical climate” infrastructure and resilience programs through 2026. Some going to FEMA, which we support helping people but remembering that FEMA ran short of money for hurricane victims because of over a billion dollars squandered on needs for illegal aliens.

As part of a last-minute sabotage of Trump’s agenda to revive our country, Biden’s administration extended work-from-home policies, making oversight of critical government functions nearly impossible.

Thanks to a clear-thinking federal judge, the “fire sale” of Trump’s border wall materials was thwarted. Otherwise we’d be losing money and spending billions more to replace much needed supplies to safeguard our country.

To slide in under the inaugural wire, the Education Department has been scurrying to finalize costly new federal rules canceling student loans for people who face financial hardship – one of Biden’s only student loan plans that hasn’t yet been halted by federal courts.

Outside political agendas, there are attempts at legislative and monetary sabotage, leaving behind a legacy of irresponsibility, overreaching partisanship and hatred that transcend normal transitions.

After the requisite ceremonial regalia and celebratory jubilation has ended, Jan. 21 marks the beginning of a new mandate, with new expectations. Obstacles left behind by Biden’s subterfuge will linger: monuments to incompetence and malice undermining our greatness, leading to further moral decline and degrading our ability for societal advancements – all delaying our embrace of future opportunities and progress.

Trump’s election, a rallying cry for the greatness of America, brings renewed hope. His leadership promises a sense of patriotic organization meant to stabilize and reinvigorate our country, its people, its prominence in the world and as a refreshing energy guiding that shining city on a hill.