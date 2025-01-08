President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom for not just failing to address issues that could have help minimize the raging wildfires that are destroying communities there this week, but actively refusing to address the needs of the state’s residents.

Trump said, “The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country. In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe. Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!”

“As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire. It is burning at levels that even surpass last night. This is not Government. I can’t wait till January 20th!” he added.

It wasn’t the first time Trump had warned Newsom about the fire dangers, and videos still online confirm that California’s governor was warned about the need to address safety years ago already.

The current firestorms are raging in multiple locations in California, and already have destroy hundreds of homes in Los Angeles area neighborhoods, including some where A-list stars have – or had – homes.

Trump continued, “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way. He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster! ”

Already, at least two fatalities have been confirmed in California’s latest battle with wildfires, and the number of homes and businesses lost to the flames hasn’t been tabulated. There have been horror stories about residents, including families, trying to evacuate under state instructions and getting stuck in gridlocked streets and highways, where they’ve sometimes been forced to abandon their vehicles.

It was the Post Millennial that noted that Trump had warned Newsom about the fire dangers his state faces in 2018.

“There’s been a lot of study going on over the last little while,” Trump said at the time, “and I will say I think you’re gonna have—hopefully this is going to be the last of these because this was a really, really bad one. And I know that Gavin’s committed, we’re all committed, I’m committed to make sure that all of this is cleaned out and protected. You gotta take care of the floors. You know, the floors of the forests, very important.”

He continued, “You look at other countries where you do it differently and it’s a whole different story. I was with the president of Finland and he said ‘We have a much different—we’re a forest nation.’ He called it a ‘forest nation.’ And they spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things and they don’t have any problem. And when it is, it’s a very small problem. So I know everybody’s looking at that, to that end. And it’s gonna work out…”

However, California’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan in 2022 specifically noted that “rare plants and species diversity must be protected when ‘clearing’ forest floors.”

“The plan also blamed climate change for fire intensity and frequency,” the report said.

Joe Biden, who has approved aid to California for its latest disaster, said, “I am being frequently briefed on the wildfires in west Los Angeles. My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire. Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs. My Administration will do everything it can to support the response. I urge the residents of the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to stay vigilant and listen to local officials.”

