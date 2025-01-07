As we approach the federal holiday in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I believe we are required to speak the truth regarding the historical icon. It is time to set the record straight.

I’m not only a born again Christian, I’m also an ordained Christian minister, which means I embrace all of God’s Word, not just the convenient scriptures or those scriptures that can be used as bludgeons by demonic ignoramuses in their vain attempts to disprove the Bible.

I admire the work of Dr. King. His social conscience and his unapologetic intolerance for the codification of the Democrat asphyxiation of constitutional rights and their attempted suppression of God-ordained natural rights, is without question commendable.

I’ve said countless times that Dr. King didn’t end Jim Crow. He brought the pagan injustice and dehumanization by the demonic political/social construct to the attention of America, and people of good conscience put an end to the inhumane injustice.

With that said, it would have been no more difficult for King to do the same with abortion. Abortion is the murder of an unborn child, and murdering children is almost as heinous as it can get.

The 2025 Dr. King federal holiday will mark the 42nd since President Reagan signed it into law. It is fair to ask how many innocent lives would have been saved in the past four-plus decades if Dr. King would have condemned the murder of innocent “colored” children to the same extent he fought for the dignity, civil rights and equality of the born.

I scorn Planned Parenthood, and every truly born-again Christian and specifically Christian reverends should condemn the systematic extermination of all children. But, for leaders who espouse concern based upon melanin, I argue that they’ve even a greater responsibility to oppose the extermination of melanin children, because those persons are suffering the greatest harm from disparate impact.

In 1966, King wrote a landmark speech on reproductive health and rights for his acceptance of Planned Parenthood’s inaugural Margaret Sanger award.

Of Margaret Sanger, Dr. King noted that there is a “striking kinship” between the fight for reproductive rights and civil rights, particularly because Sanger, “like we, saw the horrifying conditions of ghetto life.” He explained, “Like we, she knew that all of society is poisoned by cancerous slums.” King noted that Sanger sought, like he, to expose truth “to the millions.”

Dr. King viewed unwanted, unplanned pregnancies as “a cruel evil” that “urgently needed control.”

I argue that human beings are not a subspecies incapable of controlling their biological urges to procreate. Yet, that’s exactly what progressives and the subverters of biblical instruction inculcate into society.

If those who are errantly ascribed reduced value based upon higher levels of melanin can punt, pass, kick and hit 98 mph fastballs, they can control their sexual impulses. If police officers of the same assignation are expected to show control when dealing with the likes of a George Floyd or some two-bit hoodlum with a couple gold teeth and spinners on their 20-inch tires, I submit controlling uncontrolled baby-making is more than doable.

Not getting pregnant is the easiest thing in the world. Men cannot impregnate a woman with a handshake or by having lunch together at a local burger joint. When did it become impracticable to wait until you can afford a pizza, put gas in a car you bought and pay the utilities of your own house or apartment – that isn’t Section 8 or low-income housing – before you start getting pregnant by anything with a male body part?

I know what I am saying is unpopular, but trust me, I couldn’t care less, because what I’m saying is absolutely true. If we cannot raise our children to be responsible in something as easy as not getting pregnant, how do we teach them that murdering children isn’t part of “reproductive health”?

Dr. King had an obligation before the God he claimed to represent to denounce the murder of children as vociferously and relentlessly as he opposed the oppression of humanity based upon melanin.

How much greater a legacy would he now have, when we consider the number of lives he could have saved? He could truly have made a difference in the home.

King advocated non-violence, but there’s no single act of violence perpetrated against another human being greater than that violent act of murdering a child. Having a child ripped from the womb in pieces or today feeling the child writhing in untold agony as it suffocates or is burned to death from pills created to induce the death of the child is horrific.

I cannot applaud any person who supports such an Erebusic act. Margaret Sanger was from the very pit of hell – and to hell is where she went when she finally died, if she hadn’t repented of her sin and turned to Christ.

Dr. King obviously fit into the paradigm of the “Talented Tenth” that W.E.B. du Bois, Margaret Sanger et al. strongly advocated.

It is our responsibility to preach the Word of God and propriety, no matter the objections we face. That is what sets us apart as men and women of God. We cannot be concerned about those offended by truth.