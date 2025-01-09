David Muir, anchor of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” is being branded a “pathetic narcissist” after being caught using a clothespin on his fire jacket to make his on-camera appearance more “svelte” while reporting on the catastrophic fires in Los Angeles.

LA is burning and David Muir is concerned about how good his pecs look. Check out those clothespins pic.twitter.com/mJIJQy1fuq — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) January 9, 2025

“Nice jacket bro,” wrote Jack Osbourne, reality star and son of rock star Ozzy Osbourne. “Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothesline pegs while our city burns to the ground.”

One person on social media said: “Just when your reputation hasn’t gotten bad enough,” as others branded the anchor as “pathetic” and “narcissistic.”

Another said: “Fake news ABC’s idiot David Muir, the guy who had a presidential debate with President Trump using clothespins to keep his jacket fitted while reporting on the devastating LA fires. Trump is 100% right. These people are sick. Fake! Lying all the time.”

Other commenters noted:

“He’s a fraud from head to toe.”

“ABC con artist David Muir caught red handed clothes pinning his jacket while American burns behind him. Is this supposed to make him look better or something?”

“In the California wildfires, priorities go up in smoke – from what’s for dinner to where’s the nearest shelter. But David Muir, with his clothespins, shows us the real priority: report the news and always carry a clothespin to look svelte in a bulky outer jacket.”

Dang this controversy is blowing up my page: Who would you rather watch covering the Pacific Palisades Eaton Malibu Hollywood Hills Los Angeles fires?

Svelte David Muir who always looks well put together or Sloppy Anderson Cooper who’s willing to get sloshed on TV and don’t care… pic.twitter.com/Y64R1lCMDu — Brilliant Gomez (@brilliant_gomez) January 9, 2025

OMG, he did the meme. pic.twitter.com/GQa9DSIqrJ — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) January 9, 2025

