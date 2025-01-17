Ticktock for TikTok.

Time is running out before a federal law goes into effect banning TikTok, the video-sharing social media app owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from operating within the United States. On Friday, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the law, though some lawmakers are trying to extend the deadline, and President Joe Biden has apparently indicated that he will not enforce the ban anyway.

But ironically, some of the very same lawmakers who voted for such an unprecedented ban are still active on an app they feel is too dangerous for the rest of us to use.

In March 2024, the House of Representatives passed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, in a vote of 352–65; it later passed the Senate by a similarly comfortable 79–18.