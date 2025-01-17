Podcast host Joe Rogan slammed Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday and condemned remarks that Newsom made amidst the still active and devastating wildfires.

Those fires erupted in the coastal town of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles County and subsequently spread to Altadena near Eaton Canyon. “The Joe Rogan Experience” host criticized what he said was Newsom’s inappropriate demeanor and how he timed his comments, especially as affected families grappled with the total loss of their homes and personal memories.

“The governor gave this creepy speech where he was talking about speculators coming in. And talking about what to do with the land of all these homes that have been burnt down. It’s still only 6% contained. He did this little dance like I’ve been talking with these, you know, with the governor of Hawaii about what to do. We got some ideas,” Rogan said.

Rogan also said that there are broader issues of mismanagement in California’s approach to wildfire prevention and response. He criticized the state for not taking preventative measures like brush clearing and reservoir management.

“The fire insurance pulled out of California like, I think, like 69% of fire insurance pulled out of California because they’re, like, this is too crazy. Like you guys aren’t doing jack to manage this. You’re not clearing the brush. The amount of money they could have saved by just clearing brush. By filling the reservoir, that 11-million-gallon reservoir was completely empty during the time of full fire season. Like, why didn’t you fix that?” Rogan asked.

As Los Angeles County battles wildfires, Newsom faces intense online criticism for his odd shuffle during a local television interview. On Monday, the governor appeared on Los Angeles’ Fox affiliate, discussing the crisis amidst the scorched ruins.

Newsom, while addressing the likelihood of property speculators targeting fire-stricken neighborhoods, smiled broadly and performed a shoulder shimmy.

Rogan said Newsom behaved in a manner that was “disgusting.”

