(FOX NEWS) — A large, fast-moving and growing brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, prompting mandatory evacuations affecting tens of thousands of people and highway closures.

More than 13,000 buildings and 26,000 people are in the evacuation zone, which has been labeled “under immediate threat,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As of 3:25 p.m., nearly 1,300 acres had burned, according to Cal Fire.

