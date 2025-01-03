Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., took office as Senate majority leader Friday, telling fellow senators in his introductory speech that he would be a moderating force in government as Republicans attempt to pursue an aggressive agenda in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

Thune promised to protect the filibuster rule—which Trump has previously criticized—in order to maintain the Senate as a check on excessive government.

“The founders established safeguards, checks and balances throughout our government to keep the government in check and ensure that the rights of all Americans were protected. One of those safeguards was the United States Senate.”

Thune specifically took aim at proposals to eliminate the filibuster rule, which he views as a valuable method to curb government overreach.

“Unfortunately, today there are a lot of people out there who would like to see the Senate turn into a copy of the House of Representatives,” said Thune. “And that, Ms. President, is not what our founders intended or what our country needs.”

Thune’s warning might set the stage for a showdown between himself and Trump, as the 45th president said in 2017 that “the very outdated filibuster rule must go,” in order to push a Republican agenda forward. It remains to be seen if Trump will again advocate abolishing the filibuster to advance his ambitious policies on immigration, trade and tax policy.

“One of my priorities as leader will be to ensure that the Senate stays the Senate,” said Thune. “That means preserving the legislative filibuster, the Senate rule that today has perhaps the greatest impact on preserving the founders’ vision of the United States Senate.”

So far, Trump has laid praise on the newly minted majority leader, saying on social media after his appointment that Thune will “do an outstanding job.”

However, others within Trump’s circle have laid criticism on Thune’s appointment, such as Trump campaign ally Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, who tweeted in November, “It is totally unacceptable we do secret ballots to elect a Senate Majority Leader. They are afraid of you.”

Thune and Trump have had a bittersweet relationship in the past, as Thune initially withheld his endorsement of Trump in the 2024 election cycle and attributed the GOP’s disappointing 2022 midterm results to the party’s identity being too bound to Trump.

The strength of Thune and Trump’s relationship will play a crucial role in determining the effectiveness of Trump’s legislative agenda, as the incoming president attempts to shore up his coalition in both houses of Congress.

