Democrats are a minority, by a handful of votes, in the U.S. House at this point. So they don’t always get their way.

Which some might consider a good thing, as 145 of them voted on Thursday to protect sex offender illegal aliens from deportation.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reports legislation that would “require the deportation of illegal migrants who commit sexual offenses or domestic violence” was adopted 274-145.

The plan was supported by just 61 House Democrats, and opposed by 145.

The proposal, from Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also would bar entry for immigrants convicted of sex crimes.

“No family should endure the heartbreak the families of Laken Riley, Mollie Tibbetts, Karina Vetrano, and Maddie Hines have experienced. Every woman and every girl deserves to feel safe in their own community,” Mace, explained, according to the report.

“The radical left doesn’t agree with this. One hundred and forty-five liberals in Congress love illegal immigrant rapists and murders. House Republicans united to expand protections for women and put the safety of Americans first.”

Mace said the issue wasn’t complicated, “keeping criminal illegal aliens out of our country and off our streets is just common sense.”

The plan, moving forward in spite of Democrat opposition, now goes to the Senate.

“Mace’s bill previously passed the House 266 to 158 during the last Congress in September 2024 with just 51 Democratic lawmakers voting for the legislation. The bill died in the Senate under Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s leadership, forcing Mace to reintroduce the legislation cracking down on illegal immigration on Jan. 3,” the Daily Caller News Foundation documented.

