(BLOOMBERG) – The holiday period is over and Canadian politics is gripped by a single question: when will the country hear from Justin Trudeau?

The prime minister has largely disappeared from public view since Dec. 16, when Chrystia Freeland – his finance minister and once his most powerful ally in cabinet – resigned in devastating fashion, with a public letter that criticized him.

Trudeau spent much of the holidays at a ski resort in western Canada and is not planning any official events or appearances by the end of the week, according to a person familiar with his schedule. He has given no public indication yet of when he’ll announce a decision about his future.