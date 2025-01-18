The Trump Admin will carry out its first large-scale deportation operation in the ‘sanctuary city’ of Chicago next Tuesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

President Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan vowed to prioritize the deportation of criminal aliens.

Last month Mr. Homan spoke to a crowd in Chicago and was met with cheers and applause as he described how deportations were going to start right there in the Windy City.

Tom Homan speaks in Chicago regarding mass deportations “Your mayor [@ChicagosMayor] sucks and your governor [@GovPritzker] sucks.” pic.twitter.com/oXFE0stfBt — jerry maga (@_jerrymaga) December 10, 2024

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded into Chicago over the past four years. Illegal immigrants are taking over homeless shelters and are even being housed at airports.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The incoming Trump administration is planning a large-scale immigration raid in Chicago next week, according to four people familiar with the planning, the first move in President-Elect Donald Trump’s promised mass deportation campaign. The raid is expected to begin on Tuesday morning, a day after Trump is inaugurated, and will last all week, the people said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send between 100 and 200 officers to carry out the operation. Donald Trump ran for president on a bold promise: to carry out the largest mass deportation in U.S. history. The incoming Trump team intends to target immigrants in the country illegally with criminal backgrounds—many of whose offenses, like driving violations, made them too minor for the Biden administration to pursue. But, the people cautioned, if anyone else in the country illegally is present during an arrest, they will be taken too. The transition team had been contemplating cities to target in a day-one operation as a way of making an example of so-called sanctuary cities, which adopt policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities. They settled on Chicago both because of the large number of immigrants who could be possible targets, and because of the Trump team’s high-profile feud with the city’s Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson.

