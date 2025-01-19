(NEW YORK POST) – Mr. Trump goes to Washington – again. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Washington D.C. Saturday, marking the start of his busy inauguration weekend.
The Republican, along with his wife Melania and youngest son Barron, touched down at Dulles Airport before heading to Trump Sterling Golf Club in Lowes, Island Virginia.
There, Trump will host a reception for 500 guests including cabinet nominees such as Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, and Lee Zeldin. Trump and the soon-to-be First Lady were seen hand-in-hand watching a massive fireworks show that went off for the crowd just before 10 p.m.
President Trump and First Lady Melania boarding a plane to head to D.C.:
pic.twitter.com/24NBlt0MdK
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 18, 2025
The dance:
pic.twitter.com/1wsE6vYehO
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2025
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch a fireworks display:
WATCH: President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump watch a breathtaking fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. On Monday, Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/kEWnZoddBI
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 19, 2025
pic.twitter.com/r4Y8TL2VLx
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2025
New Trump Cabinet:
Holy Smokes
The New Trump Cabinet just Assembled for their first group photo and it literally looks like team America
Will you get tired of winning? pic.twitter.com/2C3IuaHgdC
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2025
WATCH: President-Elect Trump views fireworks show at his golf club in Virginia