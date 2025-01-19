Trump arrives in D.C. with family ahead of inauguration extravaganza

By New York Post

(NEW YORK POST) – Mr. Trump goes to Washington – again. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Washington D.C. Saturday, marking the start of his busy inauguration weekend.

The Republican, along with his wife Melania and youngest son Barron, touched down at Dulles Airport before heading to Trump Sterling Golf Club in Lowes, Island Virginia.

There, Trump will host a reception for 500 guests including cabinet nominees such as Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, and Lee Zeldin. Trump and the soon-to-be First Lady were seen hand-in-hand watching a massive fireworks show that went off for the crowd just before 10 p.m.

