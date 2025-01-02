President-elect Donald Trump unleashed on what he considers the failed Democrat leadership in America under Joe Biden, following two terror attacks on America on New Year’s Day.

In the first, a man drove a truck through the Bourbon street crowd in New Orleans, killing 15 and injuring dozens more. The second was an exploding truck outside a Trump building in Las Vegas, in which the perpetrator died and other people were injured.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.

“The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself.

“Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to our Country. The CIA must get involved, NOW, before it is too late. The USA is breaking down – A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation.”

He said, “‘Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it. See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The New York Post described his comments as “a fiery social media post.”

Police are investigating the two terror attacks for possible links, as both trucks were rented through Turo, and both were EVs.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said, “Do I think it’s a coincidence? I don’t know. We’re absolutely looking into any connections to New Orleans.”

The Daily Mail explained Turo issued a statement expressing the company’s “heartbreak” at the violence and a promise to work with law enforcement to investigate.