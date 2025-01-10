President-elect Donald Trump has blasted the judge and his lawfare case in New York, in which Trump today was sentenced to an “unconditional discharge,” as a waste of taxpayers’ money and a “witch hunt” by Democrats against him.

It is Juan Merchan, a judge who allowed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to bring his politicized charges against Trump, who announced Friday Trump’s sentence, no jail, no fines and no probation.

“The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt. After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE,” Trump wrote on social media.

“That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED. The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History. As the American People have seen, this ‘case’ had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference.

“Today’s event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this Hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great System of Justice. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Legal experts have suggested the case lacks any merit and eventually the conviction will be thrown out. In fact, federal prosecutors reviewed the facts earlier, and decided there were no grounds for charges against Trump.

Merchan, who has a record of financially supporting Democrat candidates and whose daughter was making money from Democrats while her father was ruling against Trump in his courtroom, announced the sentence in the case labeled “hush money” by legacy media.

In it, Bragg claimed business reporting errata by Trump’s companies amounted to felonies, even though they ordinarily would have been misdemeanors for which the statute of limitations had expired.

Bragg said they were felonies because they were in pursuit of some other, unidentified, crime. In fact, jurors failed to identify that crime, and Merchan inexplicably said their verdict didn’t have to be unanimous in the case that was just one prong of Democrats’ multi-jurisdiction lawfare campaign, a failed effort to use various created civil and criminal cases to keep him from running for president again.

Bragg brought to court, and Merchan allowed, salacious testimony from a former porn star and a discredited lawyer in order to convince jurors in the leftist enclave of Manhattan, which repeatedly has voted by vast majorities against Trump, to convicted Trump of 34 counts.

The issue was that Trump’s lawyer paid the porn star for silence about an alleged affair both denied happened. The payments made to the lawyer were labeled as legal expenses.

George Washington University law professor, and constitutional expert, Jonathan Turley, said the case will “will cement the image of Trump for many in the country as a ‘victim of lawfare.'”

Merchan, who analysts have suggested is thumbing his nose at the Supreme Court’s recent immunity ruling regarding the Trump cases, recently assumed the pulpit to lecture Trump over his “disdain for the third branch of government.”

He accused Trump of going to “great lengths to broadcast on social media and other forums his lack of respect for judges, juries, grand juries and the justice system as a whole.”

That “disdain” from Trump followed a years-long series of lawfare cases assembled by Democrats who appeared to be trying to jail him to keep him from running for the White House again.

For example, multiple charges were filed over the government documents Trump held after he left the presidency. However, federal prosecutors found Joe Biden liable for the same offense, but gave him a free pass for his actions. One jurisdiction even claimed an “organized crime” conspiracy involved Trump.