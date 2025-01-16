(THE BLAZE) – A long-time Washington Post cartoonist has been arrested in California on child pornography charges, according to authorities. According to Sacramento Sheriff’s Office records, 49-year-old Darrin Bell was arrested on Wednesday at his south Sacramento home. Bell is being held at the Sacramento County Jail on $1 million bail.

The Sacramento Bee reported that Bell was charged with suspicion of possession and creating child pornography. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that law enforcement was tipped off to possible child sex crimes by the National Center forThe sheriff’s office said an individual had uploaded 18 files of child sex abuse material.

Police said the child porn files led them to an account “owned and controlled” by Bell. Investigators said they discovered a total of 134 child pornography videos on Bell’s account.