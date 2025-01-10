President-elect Donald Trump’s influence over world, national and state affairs has been on display ever since his landslide victory, in both the Electoral College and popular vote numbers, in November.

He openly challenged Canada’s leadership, and the prime minister’s resignation followed shortly after. He promised action on illegal immigration and Mexican officials began diverting those caravans of would-be illegal aliens heading to the U.S.

Suddenly, too, there are comments that perhaps the Russia-Ukraine war might reach a settlement.

Now Trump’s agenda is hitting at the state level.

He already has set up his appointees in a “Department of Governor Efficiency,” or DOGE, assigned to crack down on the hundreds of billions, even trillions of dollars in wasteful spending by the government. X’s chief, Elon Musk, is one of his leaders in that campaign.

Now the Washington Examiner is reporting that Kelly Ayotte, a Republican governor in New Hampshire, is following suit, with a state Commission of Government Efficiency.

“Signed my first Executive Order to create the Commission on Government Efficiency – or as I like to call it, ‘COGE’! We’re going to roll up our sleeves and find ways to streamline government, cut spending, and create value for our taxpayers,” she told her state’s residents in a social media post.

“New Hampshire is moving in the right direction, and no one deserves more credit for that after four terms at the helm than Gov. Chris Sununu. Thank you, Governor,” she added.

Democrats and other leftists in the state already are in an uproar, accusing Ayotte of “laying the groundwork for massive budget cuts to services that people rely on,” according to state Democrat chief Ray Buckley.

The governor is scheduled to propose her budget to the legislature soon, and lawmakers are faced with state agency requests for nearly $17 billion.

Republicans held a differing perspective.

“I think it’s a brilliant approach,” Republican Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais told Fox News. “Appointing a commission like this to go after any kind of bloat, I think, is a perfect approach and certainly going to be really beneficial for state government and also certainly helps us downstream at the local level as well.”