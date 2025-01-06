PALM BEACH, Florida – As Donald Trump faces sentencing this week in connection with the so-called “hush money” lawfare trial just 10 days before his inauguration Jan. 20, the president-elect is again thrashing Judge Juan Merchan and the entire legal system.

On Truth Social Sunday evening, Trump said: “D.A. Alvin Bragg never wanted to bring this lawless case against me. He was furious at the way it was handled, and especially angry at MARK POMERANTZ for his behavior, and what he did.

“Ultimately, the Biden/Harris DOJ forced Bragg to concoct anything to embarrass TRUMP. But it was even more so what the CORRUPT and TOTALLY CONFLICTED POLITICAL HACK Judge did, and is doing, on this sham trial.

“I even have, STILL, an Unconstitutional Gag Order where I am not allowed to speak about the Judge’s highly disqualifying Conflicts of Interest. Virtually ever legal scholar and pundit says THERE IS NO (ZERO!) CASE AGAINST ME.

“The Judge fabricated the facts, and the law, no different than the other New York Judicial and Prosecutorial Witch Hunts.

“That’s why businesses are fleeing New York, taking with them millions of jobs, and BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN TAXES.

“The legal system is broken, and businesses can’t take a chance in getting caught up in this quicksand. IT’S ALL RIGGED, in this case against a political opponent, ME!!!”

On Friday, Judge Merchan wrote: “This court finds that neither the vacatur of the jury’s verdicts nor dismissal of the indictment are required by the Presidential immunity doctrine, the Presidential Transition Act or the Supremacy Clause.”

He indicated Trump would not serve prison time, and also gave him the option of appearing online at the Jan. 10 sentencing.

Trump was convicted in April on 34 felony counts after allegations of “hush payments” to porn star Stormy Daniels via his former attorney Michael Cohen to quash the National Enquirer from publishing a story about the pair’s alleged sexual affair.

Many legal analysts, including retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, have condemned the trial as a sham.

