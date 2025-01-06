JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

Trump plans crippling sanctions on International Criminal Court

BREAKING: President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose severe sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) immediately after taking office, targeting its personnel and operations. The sanctions will freeze U.S.-based assets, restrict financial activities, and classify the… pic.twitter.com/h1YfjJf2gk — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) January 5, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump is thought to be planning devastating sanctions on the International Criminal Court immediately after his inauguration, with some sources suggesting an executive order could be forthcoming as soon as Jan. 21.

The sanctions package will target both individual ICC personnel, including judges and prosecutors, and the institution as a whole, Israel Hayom reported. The administration intends to classify the ICC as an organization threatening U.S. interests, employing designation procedures similar to those used by the U.S. State Department for terrorist organizations globally. This designation will trigger severe restrictions on anyone involved with the court’s operations.

Financial institutions worldwide will be required to terminate relationships with ICC personnel or face U.S. sanctions themselves. Mirroring actions taken against sanctioned Israeli citizens by the outgoing administration, ICC staff will find themselves unable to perform routine banking operations or use credit cards. Their economic activities will be effectively frozen, with exceptions only for essential needs such as food purchases. Furthermore, all U.S.-based assets belonging to ICC employees and the institution will be frozen.

The Trump team is taking a hard line against the international court over its issuance of arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant for the IDFs conduct during the 15-month war with Hamas in Gaza.

Iranian foreign minister: Another attack on our soil will cause ‘all-out-war’

BREAKING: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an interview with Chinese media: “We are fully prepared to repel another Israeli attack. I hope Israel will not make such a reckless move, as it would lead to a widespread war across the region.” pic.twitter.com/pcJKfXUKHt — OSINT observer (@dopaminedealers) January 4, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke in a wide-ranging interview on China’s CCTV about many different facets of the country’s foreign policy. He said diplomacy and battlefield strategies must align as Tehran seeks to maintain its military power despite significant regional setbacks, reported Iran International.

“We are fully prepared for the possibility of further Israeli attacks,” he said.“I hope Israel will refrain from taking such reckless action, as it could lead to a large-scale war.”

Amid speculation that Israel may escalate its response to ballistic missile and drone attacks by Iran’s allies, Araghchi cautioned against the potential consequences of such actions. However, he underscored Iran’s preference for diplomacy, highlighting the importance of reason in preventing conflict. “We believe that reason will ultimately prevail and prevent actions that could have serious consequences,” he told the broadcaster.

3 dead, 9 wounded in Samaria shooting terrorist attack

BREAKING: A Palestinian terrorist carried out a shooting attack near Kedumim, Israel. The terrorist targeted a bus and several other vehicles. 3 people were murdered in the attack, and several others were injured. pic.twitter.com/qIdUkqvAE2 — REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) January 6, 2025

A shooting terrorist attack on Monday next to the Samarian town of Kedumim, left three Israelis dead and nine wounded. The attack was filmed on a nearby security camera.

The car carrying the terrorists parks facing the road as it waits, one terrorist is seen exiting a car on the passenger’s side carrying a rifle and another man is seen standing by the trunk of the car before the attack is launched and the two return into the vehicle and drive off.

Elad Winkelstein, a police officer and a father of two was identified as one of the victims of the murderous terrorist attack, reported Ynet. He managed to shoot at the terrorists before being hit in the head by a bullet. The names of two other victims, women in their 60s, have not yet been released for publication.

HTS fighters clash with Hezbollah operatives in Syria

BREAKING HTS broke through to Lebanon in Hezbollah’s territory today. This might get interesting. pic.twitter.com/sZXdqrzmTg — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 4, 2025

Violent clashes erupted over the weekend between forces of the Syrian Ministry of Defense, which is controlled by the country’s former HTS rebels, and Hezbollah terrorists. The clashes took place in the countryside west of Damascus, near the Syrian-Lebanese border, according to a report in the Jewish Press.

Hezbollah terrorists, with the help of drug traffickers with whom they have been cooperating, attempted to establish new positions in Syria. In response, the Syrian Ministry of Defense sent military reinforcements to thwart their attempts.

The sectarian violence, which seemed to have had a lid placed upon its combustible mix while Syria’s former president Assad was still in charge, has been blown wide open again since his lightning-quick ouster. Syria’s de facto ruling party is Sunni, with many of its fighters having fought bitter previous battles against Hezbollah’s Shia militants.

Israeli intelligence missed explicit warning about Hamas’ plans for Oct. 7 attack

Ignored warnings: Hamas-affiliated Telegram channels openly hinted at the Oct. 7 massacre, claims Lt.-Col. (res.) Dahoah-Halevi. https://t.co/UWpFZapiqp — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 5, 2025

Serious allegations were raised on Sunday regarding whether Israel’s intelligence services missed explicit Hamas warnings on its Telegram channel about the kind of operation it had planned for Oct. 7, 2023.

Had posts published on Hamas-affiliated Telegram channels weeks prior to the Oct. 7 massacre been analyzed and monitored in Israel, the outcome of the events could have been very different, Lt.-Col. (res.) Jonathan Dahoah-Halevi argued in an article published recently by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, reported the Jerusalem Post.

At the center of Dahoah-Halevi’s analysis is the figure of Maam Rashid al-Masri, also known as “Abu Hafs.” Al-Masri, a Hamas Nukhba terrorist, (Hamas’ elite commando unit) managed the Telegram channel named “Military Tactics” and co-founded the “Al-Qassam Brigades Dispatch” channel.

These channels were neither secret nor hidden – they were open and accessible to all. The “Military Tactics” Telegram channel even shared professional content showcasing the organization’s level of preparedness and operational capabilities.

Israeli soldier who survived Nova festival massacre flees Brazil after fears of arrest warrant

Drama in Brazil: An IDF soldier and survivor of the Nova Festival, wanted for questioning over alleged “war crimes,” has fled Brazil.

Family members of the soldier. Brazil makes it unsafe for IDF soldiers. pic.twitter.com/jpKeNkyvQb — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 5, 2025

A reserve IDF soldier who was vacationing in Brazil successfully managed to flee the country with his traveling companions after receiving a warning from Israel’s Foreign Ministry that a federal court in Brazil was authorizing a criminal investigation into his actions while serving in Gaza.

Judge Raquel Soares Charelli authorized the probe on Dec. 30, according to news site Metrópoles. The reports in Brazilian media did not name the Israeli, who was a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre, and who according to Israeli media reports fled the country. He was wanted for actions allegedly taken during his military service in the Israel Defense Forces, reported the Jewish News Syndicate.

Yuli Edelstein, chair of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said in response to the Brazilian move that he would convene a classified discussion into the prosecution of Israelis abroad. “I am embarrassed for Brazil and its government, who surrendered to the pro-Palestinian legal terrorism,” the statement continued.

Blinken: Hamas backtracked when it saw pressure applied to Israel

In NYT interview, SecState Blinken acknowledges that Hamas pulled back from agreements in ceasefire-hostage deal talks whenever there was there was “public daylight” and a perception that “pressure was growing on Israel” by the U.S. pic.twitter.com/QMaWLvCy16 — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) January 5, 2025

The New York Times published an interview with outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken, in which he said, Hamas has refused to agree to release the hostages in exchange for a ceasefire for two reasons.

In his words, “There have been two major impediments, and they both go to what drives Hamas. One has been whenever there has been public daylight between the United States and Israel and the perception that pressure was growing on Israel, we’ve seen it: Hamas has pulled back from agreeing to a ceasefire and the release of hostages, wrote Caroline Glick on the Jewish News Syndicate.

“The other thing that got Hamas to pull back was their belief, their hope that there would be a wider conflict, that Hezbollah would attack Israel, that Iran would attack Israel, that other actors would attack Israel, and that Israel would have its hands full and Hamas could continue what it was doing.”

Under harsh questioning from the Times’ anti-Israel reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Blinken revealed U.S. pressure on Israel began immediately after Oct. 7, 2023, and became a central feature of U.S. policy in relation to the war from its very earliest days. From the outset, the provision of unlimited supplies to Gaza – euphemistically referred to as humanitarian aid – has been the constant focus of U.S. pressure on Israel.

IDF on high-alert over fears of Iran taking ‘extreme steps’

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has ordered the military on high alert in case #Iran decides to take “extreme” steps against #Israel in the coming days, the Walla news site reports.https://t.co/Vx78zY2gg2 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 5, 2025

Israel’s military is said to be in the highest state of preparedness in the coming days, as IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi warned about Iran’s unpredictability as the country is roiled by a number of both internal and external factors.

The report, citing unnamed defense sources, says the caution comes as Iran faces multiple challenges following setbacks in Lebanon and Syria, according to the Times of Israel. It also points to Iran’s plunging exchange rate, infrastructure problems and political unrest.

The sources also note the uncertainty for Iran ahead of the return of Donald Trump to the White House later this month.

Netanyahu receives 14-day medical reprieve from providing trial testimony as he recovers from surgery

The judges in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial announced today (Sunday) that they had accepted his request to postpone his testimony for another two weeks. The prime minister’s request to postpone his testimony was made in light of his health condition after he… pic.twitter.com/lEFha7DOXQ — Netanel Worthy – נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) January 5, 2025

The Tel Aviv District Court granted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a 14-day postponement of his testimony in his corruption trial as he recovers from prostate removal surgery, reported the Jewish News Syndicate.

Netanyahu is facing bribery and breach-of-trust charges in three cases, labeled 1000, 2000 and 4000. The latter is the most serious, and the only one featuring bribery charges.

The judges wrote that other witnesses for the defense would testify during the 14-day period, according to Israel’s Channel 14. The prosecution reportedly insisted that during that period Netanyahu observe the orders of his physicians, which have not been made public. Netanyahu underwent the surgery on Dec. 29 and was discharged from hospital on Jan. 2.

Iran increasing weaponry supply to Houthis in Yemen to maintain pressure on Israel

#Iran is sending more weapons to the #Houthis following the collapse of its other proxy groups across the Middle East, a spokesman for Yemen’s army has said. An #Israel security source warns Abdul-Malik al-Houthi is in its sights.https://t.co/dYM1zDzky0 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 4, 2025

The Iran-backed Houthi forces have intensified their missile attacks, forcing hundreds of thousands of Israelis to seek shelter in the dead of night, deterring foreign airlines, and sustaining what may be the final major front in the ongoing Middle East conflicts, according to the Jewish Press.

Last Thursday, the Houthis launched their sixth missile attack on Israel in one week, with the strikes becoming increasingly frequent despite intense Israeli air raids targeting the group’s critical infrastructure.

Iranian news outlets repeat the Houthis’ jovial announcements of victory against the Jewish state, and on Sunday morning quoted the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brig.-Gen. Yahya Saree that the YAF missile force carried out a military operation targeting the Orot Rabin power plant in Hadera.

Syrian leader asks U.S. to pressure Israel to retreat

Rebel leader Mohammed al-Julani demands from the Americans: to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria and to pressure Israel to withdraw from Syria, specifically from the Khit and Hermon regions. Israel responded: “We will not compromise on Israel’s security. pic.twitter.com/hgwiN8BGln — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 4, 2025

Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, is urging the United States to put pressure on Israel to withdraw from the buffer zone it established on the border, including the Syrian section of Mount Hermon, according to All Israel news.

Israeli authorities stated they have received no formal communication regarding the request, but an official told Israeli channel Kan the country “would not compromise its security.”

According to the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, Israel sees al-Jolani as a terrorist who is likely to act against Israel, with senior Israeli security officials describing him as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“The reality in Syria hasn’t stabilized,” stated Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. “The regime in Damascus is essentially a gang – not a legitimate government. Other areas, like Idlib, are controlled by Islamist groups with extreme ideologies.”

Al-Sharaa has attempted to promote a more kindly face to his nascent administration, allegedly disavowing the more extreme Islamic radicalism of previous years. Outwardly it seems to have worked on some – many viewing him as an imperfect improvement on the butcher Assad – although Israel is certainly not one of those.

UNRWA denies report it will stop operating in Gaza, Judea and Samaria

Finally! UN officials told The New York Times that UNRWA , the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, is preparing to cease its activities in Gaza and the West Bank. https://t.co/Xe8OWBHTrJ — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) January 3, 2025

UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, strongly denied a recent report it is preparing to end its activities in the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria, in light of Knesset legislation passed that bans the organization’s activities on Israeli soil, Ynet reported.

The denial comes after the report in the New York Times on Friday, which claimed that the agency “is preparing to close its activities due to new Israeli restrictions.”

The report quoted Louise Wateridge, a senior UNRWA official, as saying the law would undermine the necessary coordination with Israel to deliver aid to the territories. According to her, “the lives of our staff will be at risk” if information is not shared with Israeli authorities.

Closing the operation “would be a massive impact on an already catastrophic situation,” added Jamie McGoldrick, who was in charge of U.N. aid operations in Gaza and Judea and Samaria until April. “If that is what the Israeli intention is – to remove any ability for us to save lives – you have to question what is the thinking and what is the end goal?”

‘Free Iran’, ‘Woman Life Freedom’ slogans sprayed on walls of Iran’s Damascus embassy

I left a message for the criminal Iranian regime on its embassy in Damascus. For 14 years, the Iranian regime propped up Assad’s dictatorship, crushing the Syrian revolution for freedom. Today, Assad and Khamenei are out of Syria. Soon, Iran will be free too.#WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/718lIJ9GZf — Bahar Ghandehari | بهار قندهاری (@BGhandehari) January 4, 2025

Bahar Ghandehari, an activist who opposes the Iranian regime, posted a video on Saturday that shows her spray-painting “free Iran” and “woman, life, freedom” on the outside walls of the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

“I left a message for the criminal Iranian regime on its embassy in Damascus,” she wrote. “For 14 years, the Iranian regime propped up Assad’s dictatorship, crushing the Syrian revolution for freedom. Today, Assad and Khamenei are out of Syria. Soon, Iran will be free too.”

Jonathan Harounoff, international spokesman for the Israeli mission to the United Nations in New York, told JNS that the messages that Ghandehari wrote on the building are “significant.”

“Like the people of Iran who, unlike their brutal regime, seek peace and prosperity, we’re seeing signs of ordinary Syrians disavowing the actions of the Iran-backed Assad regime and murderous ‘axis of resistance’ in pursuit of liberty and peace,” he said.

Israeli government outlines $1 billion framework to start returning residents of the North by March 1

Finance Ministry presents compensation plan to assist northern evacuees to return home https://t.co/ineSWxRije — ToI ALERTS (@TOIAlerts) January 5, 2025

The Finance Ministry on Sunday presented a NIS 3.4 billion ($934 million) compensation plan to help bring thousands of evacuated residents of Israel’s battered northern communities back home in early March, after more than a year of fighting with Hezbollah, reported the Times of Israel.

“The key to returning home is security and we are not going to compromise on this matter,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, at a press conference in Jerusalem. “Residents of the north are returning to a different security reality, and we will make sure that quiet is maintained for years.”

The announcement of the return-to-home plan comes after extended delays and numerous complaints from residents of Israel’s northern communities, who have been internally displaced for more than a year.

Are Afghanistan and Pakistan about to go to war with each other?

Are we going to see a war between the Taliban and Pakistan? pic.twitter.com/8DM6BbJ44O — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 30, 2024

Afghanistan, led by the Taliban, and Pakistan appear to be heading towards war, highlighting the dangers of supporting erratic, unpredictable elements, according to a report in Israel Hayom.

Just a week ago, at least 46 people were killed and six injured in Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika Province. The Taliban government condemned the attack, claiming most victims were refugees from Waziristan, and vowed retaliation. Meanwhile, Pakistani security officials, speaking anonymously to the AP, said the operation aimed to dismantle a training facility and eliminate insurgents in the area.

The tensions between these two nations have deep historical roots, and the current escalation is merely the surface of a long-standing rivalry divided by a contentious border.