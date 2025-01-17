President-elect Donald Trump on Friday promised that he’s “reviewing” the situation concerning the ultra-popular social media app TikTok, and that he’ll be choosing a path forward very soon.

The issue is that lawmakers had a high level of concern over the app’s links to the Chinese Communist Party and the likelihood it was collecting detailed personal information about some 170 million Americans and making it available to the CCP.

Congress then set a deadline of Sunday for the Chinese ownership of TikTok, ByteDance, to sell the app or close it down in the U.S.

Users and creators sued and the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the legislative action.

Immediately, Trump commented on the dispute online.

“Ultimately goes up to me, so you’re going to see what I’m going to do,” he explained. “Congress has given me the decision, so I’ll be making the decision.”

He called for everyone to respect the court’s decision, but confirmed, “‘My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future,

The Supreme Court’s Friday decision said the provisions of the law were content neutral, and targeted a foreign adversary’s control of a platform rather than targeting particular speech.

Some 170 million Americans use the app, which provides for posting of short videos.

It was the Daily Mail that opined, “The path forward now depends on how the incoming Trump administration responds as the CEO of TikTok Shou Zi will be seated in a place of honor with other tech leaders at President-elect Trump’s inauguration on Monday.”

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the dispute just a week ago, and at that time Trump expressed support for TikTok and suggested a negotiated solution might be achievable.

On social media, Trump explained, “The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it. My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!”

Joe Biden, who is leaving office Monday, passed the buck. A White House statement said, “Given the sheer fact of timing, this administration recognizes that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next administration, which takes office on Monday.”

Trump during his first term opposed TikTok, but recently has expressed having “a little bit of a warm spot in my heart” for the app, through which he was able to reach millions of voters during the 2024 vote.

Trump recently confirmed on Truth Social that, “I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!”

The high court said, “The prohibitions, TikTok-specific designation, and divestiture requirement regulate TikTok based on a content-neutral data collection interest. And TikTok has special characteristics—a foreign adversary’s ability to leverage its control over the platform to collect vast amounts of personal data from 170 million U. S. users—that justify this differential treatment.”

Elon Musk, the owner of the “X” social media platform, sounded off:

In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the platform. Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2024

Members of Congress joined:

Same. Millions of Americans express themselves on TikTok on a daily basis, and it’s just wrong for the government to ban it. https://t.co/tRfVai07rh — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 17, 2025