(NEW YORK POST) – President-elect Donald Trump said he will “most likely” give TikTok a 90-day extension from the app’s potential ban after he takes office – one day after the platform’s expected removal.

“I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate,” Trump reportedly said during a phone interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker.

But Trump admitted the decision wasn’t final. “We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation,” he said.