(NJ) – President-elect Donald Trump says he will soon share more information about the scores of reported drone sightings in the skies above New Jersey and other parts of the Northeast. Trump vowed last week to release a report on the drones shortly after taking office on Monday.

“I’m going to give you a report on drones about one day into the administration,” Trump told a gathering of Republican governors at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thursday. “Because I think it’s ridiculous that they are not telling you about what’s going on with the drones.”

It is unclear if the FBI or the Department of Homeland Security has produced a report on the drone sightings. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security referred a request for comment to the FBI. An FBI spokesperson said the agency didn’t have “any information to provide regarding a future report.”