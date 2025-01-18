President-elect Donald Trump announced on a social media post that he spoke over the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday about various topics.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that his phone call with the Chinese leader was “a very good one”. The president-elect also stated that he and Xi discussed trade, TikTok, fentanyl and “many other subjects.”

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China,” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. “The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!”

Trump’s social media post came just hours before the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a law requiring TikTok’s Chinese owners to divest from the app or face a ban. Following the news of the ruling, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that the Supreme Court’s decision “was expected, and everyone must respect it.”

“My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation,” Trump added. “Stay tuned!”

Trump invited Xi and other global leaders to attend his presidential inauguration, an invitation which the Chinese president reportedly declined. Beijing confirmed on Thursday that it was sending an envoy, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, to attend Trump’s inauguration.

The president-elect has vowed to impose sweeping tariffs on foreign countries when he returns to office, including on China, Canada and Mexico. Trump has threatened to impose hefty tariffs on both Canada and Mexico if they do not do more to curb the flow of illegal drugs and immigrants being smuggled into the U.S. from the two countries.

Notably, trade tensions between the U.S. and China have been escalating in recent months, with the Biden-Harris administration announcing in December export restrictions on certain chips and semiconductor equipment, a move which Beijing rapidly retaliated against by announcing an export ban on some metals and rare minerals.

China added four U.S. companies to a so-called “Unreliable Entity List” list on Jan. 15 as retaliation against the U.S. government’s recent arms sales to Taiwan.

During his first term, Trump enacted various trade restrictions against Beijing, setting off a contentious trade dispute with Xi’s country. Trump is returning to the White House on Jan. 20.

