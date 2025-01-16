Trump’s official inaugural portrait has been released, and everyone is loving it

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit

Trump’s 2016 inauguration ceremony (Credit: White House)

The official inaugural portrait of President-elect Donald Trump has been released, just days before his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States.

A portrait of Vice President-elect JD Vance was also released on social media.

Both leaders are set to take office on January 20, 2025, marking a historic return for Trump to the presidency.

Captured by chief photographer Daniel Torok, Trump’s official portrait radiates confidence and readiness, showcasing him in a dignified and commanding pose.

On Wednesday, Torok offered a sneak peek of the inauguration invitation, which prominently features Trump’s black and white photo.

The teaser quickly gained attention online, prompting Torok to release high-resolution, full-color images of both Trump and Vance, which have since gone viral.

Torok wrote, “When the color version drops, it’s gonna [fire] because he actually makes the flag. Blue on blue with the red stripes behind him!!!”

The release of the portrait has ignited social media, particularly among conservative circles on X, with users hailing it as a powerful representation of what will be a transformative second term.

Many have drawn comparisons between this official image and Trump’s mug shot from August 2023, taken when he surrendered at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, following a bogus grand jury indictment on racketeering charges.

Below are some of the reactions on social media:

