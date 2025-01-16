The official inaugural portrait of President-elect Donald Trump has been released, just days before his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States.
A portrait of Vice President-elect JD Vance was also released on social media.
Both leaders are set to take office on January 20, 2025, marking a historic return for Trump to the presidency.
Captured by chief photographer Daniel Torok, Trump’s official portrait radiates confidence and readiness, showcasing him in a dignified and commanding pose.
On Wednesday, Torok offered a sneak peek of the inauguration invitation, which prominently features Trump’s black and white photo.
First look at 47’s official inaugural portrait! @TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/7m6otmDQJw
— Daniel Torok (@dto_rok) January 15, 2025
The teaser quickly gained attention online, prompting Torok to release high-resolution, full-color images of both Trump and Vance, which have since gone viral.
Torok wrote, “When the color version drops, it’s gonna [fire] because he actually makes the flag. Blue on blue with the red stripes behind him!!!”
We are entering the GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tU3nCgAqEi
— Daniel Torok (@dto_rok) January 16, 2025
Ok ok. 4K pic.twitter.com/cDUeJ9Gxww
— Daniel Torok (@dto_rok) January 16, 2025
The release of the portrait has ignited social media, particularly among conservative circles on X, with users hailing it as a powerful representation of what will be a transformative second term.
Many have drawn comparisons between this official image and Trump’s mug shot from August 2023, taken when he surrendered at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, following a bogus grand jury indictment on racketeering charges.
Below are some of the reactions on social media:
Something tells me he’s about to expose it all. pic.twitter.com/uY1b8tN4Fa
— George (@BehizyTweets) January 16, 2025
He’s back…for revenge this time. pic.twitter.com/Tc2ororHnw
— Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) January 16, 2025
Dad is home. pic.twitter.com/yHHjqlECe3
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 16, 2025
This shts about to be so legendary.
— American AF (@iAnonPatriot) January 16, 2025
coming soon!!! pic.twitter.com/WRPoUgXQmt
— Chris LaCivita (@ChrisLaCivita) January 16, 2025
A picture’s worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/I9w1g3Fg21
— Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 16, 2025
We went from a dementia-addled President who could barely get a sentence out to the most badass man in American history.
This is the biggest upgrade all of time.
Check out this aura. My God. pic.twitter.com/vlcjezMyWs
— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) January 15, 2025
[Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]