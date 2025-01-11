(FOX NEWS) – Tulsi Gabbard, who is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in his next administration, has reversed course on a controversial item after lobbying from Republican senators.

Gabbard revealed on Friday that she believes section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) “is crucial for gathering foreign intelligence on non-U.S. persons abroad.” She previously opposed FISA section 702 re-authorization while serving as a Democrat in the House of Representatives.

“We have a very important responsibility to strike a balance between national security to keep the American people safe, while also protecting our constitutionally protected freedoms,” she said on the House floor in 2018. “Let us make this critical choice. Vote to keep our country safe. Vote to uphold our constitutional rights that so many have fought and died to protect.”