JERUSALEM – The topic of the largely Muslim grooming gangs that operated in working-class areas of the U.K. and in which thousands of white girls and barely pubescent young women were routinely sexually abused over a more than 30-year period is one of the most shameful in recent British history. The issue apparently had died down a little, until two interconnected events brought it rocketing back above the surface.

The Rochdale grooming gang ringleader, (50 men who sexually abused or raped 74 underage girls) still hasn’t been deported 9 years after receiving his deportation order. Qari Abdul Rauf was released in 2014, just 2.5 years into a 6 year sentence. He still lives near his victims pic.twitter.com/Zv5JFDZczD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 2, 2025

GB News, which has taken a clear moral stance and reported the assailants predominantly are men of Pakistani origin – although you would be hard-pressed sometimes to glean this from the reporting of mainstream outlets – reacted with consternation bordering on disgust when the Labour Party’s Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips MP rejected a call for a public inquiry into grooming gangs in Oldham. This city near to Manchester in northern England was one of the main loci of the systematic abuse over a prolonged period of young white girls.

On learning of Phillips’ rejection of an inquiry, Elon Musk, who is as much of a lightning rod for issues as is President Trump, decried the government’s inaction, and attacked Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer into the bargain. Starmer was the director of public prosecutions between 2008-2013 and there is no doubt the grooming gangs issue would have crossed his desk. He didn’t do anything about it then, was Musk’s contention, and he wouldn’t do anything about it now, up to and including the prevention of a thorough investigation into one of Britain’s vilest episodes.

They oppose an inquiry, because it will show that those in power were complicit in the cover-up https://t.co/uLdWVRcEIg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

Musk calls for Tommy Robinson’s release, amid YouTube crackdown on disseminating Peterson interview

The new co-head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency was not finished with his tirade against the British establishment. Musk liked a post from Rebel News’ Avi Yemini, who called Tommy Robinson a “political prisoner.”

He also called for the prosecution of politicians or those in law enforcement who helped cover up decades of abuse.

Tommy Robinson is a political prisoner https://t.co/f8WHnaP0yl — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 2, 2025

Robinson was one of those people who most vociferously called out the evil which was the grooming gangs, and he has paid for this truth-telling with his liberty. This particular aspect took another turn as Jordan Peterson, who interviewed Robinson twice, attempted to repost the first time he did so on YouTube, found the Google-owned video platform had shadow-banned it. Peterson’s daughter, Mikhaila, also took to X to say she’d tried to share her father’s first interview with Robinson, only to find YouTube had disabled sharing and comments. “YouTube,” she wrote, “you realize you’re on the side of the rapists, right?”

The fallout did not end there, as social media has been on fire all day covering and responding to the grooming gangs story. GB News presenter Matt Goodwin posted on X saying he couldn’t read some of what he’d posted on air “because it was too graphic.” A former prosecutor within the Crown Prosecution Service, who worked under Starmer, made an astonishing admission. “Let me clarify an issue,” he posted on X.

“I was told by some officers that Home Office circular 17/2008 had led others interpreting it as permitting them to allow a child, past the age of puberty, to continue engaging in sexual activity where the officer perceived them to understand the dangers.”

I was told by some officers that Home Office Circular 17/2008 had led to others interpreting it as permitting them to allow a child, past the age of puberty, to continue engaging in sexual activity where the officer perceived them to understand dangers — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) January 2, 2025

As if the facts of these cases could not get worse, some fathers who managed to track down their daughters to these rape dens in an attempt to rescue them, not only found the police would not help them, but in at least two instances they were themselves arrested!

WHAT’S GOING ON??? 1. Young girls were r*ped by grooming gangs in Britain. 2. In two cases, the fathers tracked down their daughters to save them. 3. The fathers were arrested by police when called to the scene. This is unreal. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 1, 2025

It isn’t clear what will happen now, not just to Tommy Robinson, but to the U.K. too. The government is wildly unpopular, not just because of the grooming gang issue, which has been at least in the background for successive governments of all colors, but the issue is clearly coming to a head.

People in the U.K. will continue to lose trust in Starmer, with Musk’s intervention in the long-running grooming gang scandal coming but a few short months after he baldly lied to the British people about the background of the attacker in Southport, who left three little girls dead after going on a demented stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party. The political and cultural elites have gaslit the British working class for decades, labeling them as far-Right thugs; with regard to the grooming gangs, perhaps they were on to something.