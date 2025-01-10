(MODERNITY) – A Conservative MP in the UK has refused to back track after he urged that “alien cultures” propagated via mass immigration in Britain are making the country unsafe.

Robert Jenrick, who is the shadow Justice Secretary, stood by his comments, and doubled down, telling GB News “we have seen millions of people enter the UK in recent years and some of them have backward, frankly medieval attitudes to women”.

Jenrick further urged that the ongoing pedophile rape gang scandal “started with the onset of mass migration.” “I will not disguise or sanitize my language simply to ensure that some people are not offended,” Jenrick asserted.