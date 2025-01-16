Read Hanne’s The Herland Report.

Few cases have illustrated more brilliantly the profound effect of Marxist discrimination against the indigenous white Europeans than U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s blatant refusal for years to go hard on foreign-born Muslim rapists, murderers and grooming gangs.

The story is as shocking as it is sad. An inquiry in U.K. towns such as Rotherham uncovered that 1,400 predominantly white British girls had been sexually abused and tortured for almost 20 years by British Muslim men, mostly of Pakistani origin. In Telford, an inquiry established that as many as 1,000 girls were abused over 40 years – some cases not investigated because of “nervousness about race,” according to the BBC.

Elon Musk recently blew the whistle on X and joined the U.K. public rage against Starmer for refusing a national inquiry into the historic grooming-gang scandal. Musk’s comments brought the horrifying details to light, writing on X that the prime minister is evil and should be sentenced to prison. By posting “no justice for severe, violent crimes, but prison for social media posts,” Musk referred to the recent Southport stabbings, in which British girls were killed by yet another foreign-born national. Instead of supporting the popular reaction, Starmer instantly began a Soviet-style persecution of those who wrote critically about it in social media. Many white Brits have since gone to prison for social media posts critical of the government’s soft handling of illegal immigrants, rapists and murderers.

Musk’s tweet “Free Tommy Robinson” speaks volumes. A British journalist and anti-rape activist, Tommy Robinson is currently imprisoned in the U.K., having been a central figure in the unraveling of the Rotherham rape scandals in the past. In a recent interview with Jordan Peterson, Robinson spoke about the horrifying discrimination against whites as they attempt to get justice for hideous crimes.

So, why have U.K. leaders such as Keir Starmer been so soft on the Muslim grooming rape gangs that have ravaged white, British girls for years?

The answer is that the neo-Marxist narrative that has totally dominated European politics since the 1960s, has automatically given dark-skinned foreign-born the victim card while white indigenous Europeans have been handed the role as chronic abusers, racists, Islamophobes, far-right lunatics, Nazis, fascists and bigots. Based on such thinking, whites should be held harshly accountable in a way one would never dream of treating a dark-skinned foreigner.

It was after World War II that a group of prominent neo-Marxist philosophers in Germany began to destroy the Western trust in traditional, historical values such as the family, the church, God, free speech, individual freedom and so on.

The influential French philosopher, Jacques Derrida (1930-2004) was a part of this demonic Marxist push, and became the hero of Western Marxists, heavily influencing the reading list in the social sciences. Derrida is considered the father of multiculturalism, where the “deconstruction” of traditional Western values and the demonization of these arguably was the central aim. Its main creed seems to have been to evaluate individuals based on race and ethnicity rather than the traditional Western success model of equality regardless of race, creed and gender.

By so doing,discrimination against the white indigenous ethnicities was implemented, while dark-skinned foreigners were largely excused as persons one should “feel sorry for” – and not hold accountable. This narrative, how widely unjust and racist it has been, implies that certain ethnic groups are not to be held accountable in the same way one would do with a white person. From this ideal, different sets of handling people based on their ethnic origin became institutionalized through the ideology of multiculturalism.

Derrida famously speaks about power structures as pairs, one weak and the other strong, exemplified by opposites such as “male” versus “female,” “white” versus “black,” “European” versus “foreign-born immigrant” and so on. He wrongfully assumed that the power balance between these pairs automatically are static. This means that the “European” is always the strong in the pair, and the “foreign-born immigrant” always the weak.

Consequently, one should “always feel sorry for” Africans or black Americans, but not for white Americans or white Europeans. The dark-skinned man needs to be forever “helped by the state,” since he is not capable of helping himself. I describe this in my book “New Left Tyranny.”

Derrida represents the horrifyingly wrong assumption that the color of one’s skin determines who is strong or who is weak. Yet, it was traditional values that created the greatness of America, that national unity regardless of race, creed, gender or ethnic origin unified the people into one great nation. What Marxism has done is tear the greatness down. The historical ideal of equality regardless of race has now been deconstructed into separating us according to race.