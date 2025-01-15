‘Unidentified slime’: Bombshell report exposes off-putting conditions at popular deli-meat company’s plants

By Breck Dumas, Fox Business

(Photo by The Oregon State University Collections and Archives on Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) — Inspectors for the Department of Agriculture found unsanitary conditions including “insects and slime” at Boar’s Head facilities beyond the now-shuttered plant linked to last year’s deadly listeria outbreak, reports show.

The USDA has released a series of non-compliance reports linked to Boar’s Head following Freedom of Information Act requests from several news agencies, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The findings from inspections of Boar’s Head plants in New Castle, Indiana, Forrest City, Arkansas, and Petersburg, Virginia, date back roughly six years and flagged numerous violations, the AP said.

