(FOX BUSINESS) — Inspectors for the Department of Agriculture found unsanitary conditions including “insects and slime” at Boar’s Head facilities beyond the now-shuttered plant linked to last year’s deadly listeria outbreak, reports show.

The USDA has released a series of non-compliance reports linked to Boar’s Head following Freedom of Information Act requests from several news agencies, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The findings from inspections of Boar’s Head plants in New Castle, Indiana, Forrest City, Arkansas, and Petersburg, Virginia, date back roughly six years and flagged numerous violations, the AP said.