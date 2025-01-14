The inaugural committee of President-elect Donald Trump has announced the schedule of events, which feature a MAGA victory rally, three inaugural balls and fireworks over the course of four days beginning Saturday.
“President Trump is dedicated to uniting the country through the strength, security, and opportunity of his America First agenda,” said committee co-chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler.
“The 2025 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s historic return to the White House and the American people’s decisive vote to Make America Great Again.”
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025
The President’s Reception and Fireworks are held at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.
Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner hosted by Vice President-elect JD Vance.
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025
Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony: Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Make America Great Again Victory Rally with President Donald J. Trump delivering remarks
Candlelight dinner with President Donald J. Trump delivering remarks
Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
St. John’s Church Service
Tea at the White House
Noon swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol
Farewell to the former president and vice president
U.S. Capitol departure ceremony
The president’s signing room ceremony
JCCIC Congressional Luncheon
The president’s review of the troops
Presidential parade along Pennsylvania Ave.
Oval Office signing ceremony at the White House
Commander in Chief Ball with President Donald J. Trump delivering remarks
Liberty Inaugural Ball with President Donald J. Trump delivering remarks
Starlight Ball with President Donald J. Trump delivering remarks
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025
President Trump concludes the events by attending the National Prayer Service
